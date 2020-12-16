Jetson based in-vehicle PC targets autonomous and ADAS functions

The “VIA Mobile360 L900 In-Vehicle System” runs Linux on a Jetson TX2 and offers 2x SATA, 2x M.2, 2x USB, WiFi/BT, GPS, GbE, HDMI, CAN, and 9x FAKRA camera connectors.



VIA Technologies has launched another Mobile360 in-vehicle system for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The rugged VIA Mobile360 L900 In-Vehicle System runs Linux 4.9 on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 module.

The Mobile360 L900 follows VIA’s VIA Mobile360 M810, which offers Linux on a Snapdragon 820E. Other more specialized Mobile360 systems include the VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder, which runs Linux on a dual-core A53 Novatek NT96685T and the VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit, which mates Android with an unnamed octa-core SoC.







VIA Mobile360 L900 In-Vehicle System

(click image to enlarge)



The 240 x 180 x 53mm VIA Mobile360 L900 is designed for autonomous vehicle, driver assistance, and operator safety applications, including ADAS, Surround View, and DMS (Driver Monitoring System). The system supports up to 9x automotive-grade cameras via FAKRA connectors, compared to 6x FAKRA links on the Mobile360 M810. FAKRA is a rugged, SMB-based automotive connector standard with color-coded, lockable connectors that feature an audible click.

Nvidia’s Jetson TX2 has been eclipsed by the smaller, faster Jetson Xavier NX, but is more powerful than the Jetson Nano. It offers dual high-end “Denver” cores, 4x Cortex-A57 cores, and a 256-core Pascal GPU with CUDA libraries for running AI and machine learning algorithms.

The Jetson TX2 supplies the system with 8GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC. VIA adds to this with a microSD slot and dual, externally accessible 2.5-inch SATA bays. There are also dual M.2 slots with PCIe that support NVMe storage.







VIA Mobile360 L900 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



It is unclear whether the 802.11ac modem and Bluetooth 4.1 radios come from the TX2 option or are deployed separately. There is also a u-blox MAX-7C-0 GNSS LGA module. A USB-only mini-PCIe slot is also on board along with a SIM card slot and 4x antenna connectors WiFi/BT, 4G, and GPS.

The VIA Mobile360 L900 is equipped with GbE, 4K-ready HDMI, CANBus, micro-USB 2.0 debug, and 2x USB 3.0 host ports. Terminal connectors are provided for DIO, COM, and Realtek ALC5658 powered headphone/mic functions.

The 3.0 kg metal chassis provides Phoenix connectors for a 9-36VDC input with IGN support and a 12VDC output. The system has a -20 to 60°C operating range with 0%~95% @ 40°C non-condensing humidity tolerance.

Accessories include 1-megapixel, 720p automotive-grade cameras, 10- and 15-meter FAKRA cables, 7- and 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 resistive touchscreens, and a mounting bracket. There is also an optional 4G LTE mini-PCIe module for the North American market.



Further information

The VIA Mobile360 L900 In-Vehicle System is available worldwide at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in VIA Technologies’ announcement and product page.

