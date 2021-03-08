IP67-rated edge AI gateway runs Linux on Jetson Xavier NX

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek’s rugged, IP67-protected “AIE800-904-FL”edge AI computer runs Ubuntu 18.04 on a Jetson Xavier NX with GbE with PoE, HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, M.2 B-key for NVMe, and mini-PCIe with SIM.



The AIE800-904-FL follows other edge AI gateways featuring Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module including Axiomtek’s own recent AIE100-903-FL-NX. While that slightly more feature rich, dual-LAN box sits on a desktop, the AIE800-904-FL is available with wall- and VESA-mount kits and is protected against water and dust per IP67. The fanless system is designed for traffic management, city security, smart manufacturing, and other outdoor edge AI applications.







AIE800-904-FL

(click image to enlarge)



The aluminum and steel constructed AIE800-904-FL offers rugged M12 and C3 ports and has a -30 to 50°C operating range with 10% – 95% , non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. The 366.8 x 235 x 83.8mm, 4.13 kg box provides 3Grms vibration resistance.

Axiomtek runs Ubuntu 18.04 on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX, which has 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and a 384-core Volta GPU. The Xavier NX can run at a low of 10W, delivering 14 TOPS neural processing power, which rises to 21 TOPS at 15W. The NX ships with 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC.







AIE800-904-FL with external antennas (left) and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The AIE800-904-FL is equipped with a GbE port with 802.3at compliant Power-over-Ethernet at up to 30W, deployed with an M12 S-Code connector. USB 2.0 and HD-ready HDMI ports use C3 connectors, and a 100 to 240 VAC input with 10kV SPD uses an M12 S-Code port.

Inside you will find an M.2 B-key 2242 slot with PCIe 2.0 x2 that supports an optional 128GB or above NVMe drive. There is also a full-size mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot supported by 4x waterproof, N-jack antenna openings. WiFi and LTE module kits are optional.

The system ships with the Allxon Device Management Solution (Allxon DMS) with remote management capabilities. (See our AIE100-903-FL-NX report for more details on Allxon DMS.)



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” AIE800-904-FL. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

