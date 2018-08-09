IP65 protected panel PCs feature Apollo Lake or Core-U chips

Ibase announced three open-frame panel PCs with Linux support. The 15-inch, 1024 x 768 OFP-151-PC and 21-inch, 1920 x 1080 OFP-2100-PC run on the Pentium N4200 while the 21-inch OFP-2101-PC offers a choice of 7th Gen Core-U CPUs.



Ibase, which last year launched an SE-102-N signage player, has now returned with a pair of fanless, open-frame touch-panel PCs that similarly run Linux 4.x or Windows 10 on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC. The 15-inch, 1024 x 768 OFP-151-PC and 21-inch, 1920 x 1080 OFP-2100-PC ship with a quad-core, 1.1/2.5GHz Pentium N4200 with 6W TDP.

There’s also a 21-inch OFP-2101-PC available with a dual-core, 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core i7/i5/i3 U-Series CPU. The Ibase OFP panel PCs feature a flat bezel open frame design with optional colored frame and support for customize housings. They also provide a heat tolerant 0 to 50°C operating range. All the systems support applications including banking, hospitals, retail, transportation, and other vertical markets.







OFP-151-PC (left) and color choices for the OFP-2100-PC/OFP-2101-PC

(click images to enlarge)







OFP-151-PC rear panel views

(click images to enlarge)



The only differences between the Apollo Lake based OFP-151-PC and the OFP-2100-PC models relate to their respective, 10-point projected capacitive screens. The OFP-151-PC has a 15-inch, 1024 x 768 display with 250 nits (cd/m2) luminance, 1:1000 contrast, 16.7M colors, and 178/178 degree viewing angles. The OFP-2100-PC is equipped with a 21-inch, 1920 x 1080 display with 420 nits, 1:600 contrast, 16.2M colors, and 160/160 viewing angles.They all offer a USB-based touch interface, 89 percent light transmission, and 30,000-hour backlight lifespan. The front panel is protected per IP65.

The OFP-2101-PC has the same 21-inch display as the OFP-2100-PC, but differs in the following ways. Instead of the Pentium you get a dual-core, Core i7 7600U, i5 7300U, or i3 7100U. The OFP-2101-PC also offers a range of 4GB to 32GB DDR4 RAM instead of 4GB or 8GB on the OFP-2100-PC and OFP-151-PC.







OFP-2100-PC (left) and OFP-2101-PC rear panel views

(click images to enlarge)



The OFP-2101-PC lacks the M.2 slot of the Apollo Lake models and deploys its RS-232/422/485 interface via a DB9 (DSUB9) port instead of an RJ45. In addition, its power input range is a narrower 9-24V instead of 9-36V.

Standard features on all three OFP panel PCs include 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.0 ports plus single HDMI and DisplayPorts. In addition to the RS-232/422/485 port, there are optional RS232 and DIO connections.

The OFP systems are equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA III bay with a default 64GB SSD, as well as a half-size mini PCIe slot that supports mSATA storage. As noted, the OFP-151-PC and OFP-2100-PC models also provide an M.2 B-key socket, which in other products typically supports M.2 cards for SSD, USB 3.0, PCIe x2, and cellular. You also get a 3-pin power input and 2-pin remote power button, both deployed via terminal block connectors.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Ibase’s new OFP panel PCs. More information may be found in the OFP-151-PC, OFP-2100-PC, and OFP-2101-PC product pages.

