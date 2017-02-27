IP camera design offers hexa-core SoC and triple 4K encoding

Intrinsyc’s Android 5.0-ready Open-Q 650 IP Camera Reference Design is built on a Snapdragon 650, and supports up to three 4K H.264/H.265 30fps streams.



Intrinsyc Technologies has followed up on last year’s Open-Q 410 Wearable Camera Reference Design with a more powerful Open-Q 650 IP Camera Reference Design. Like the 410 model, the 650 IP version runs Android on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. However, it features a faster, hexa-core Snapdragon 650 SoC in place of the quad-core, Cortex-A53 Snapdragon 410.







Open-Q 650 exposed

The Open-Q 650 can encode up to three H.264/H.265 30fps video streams all simultaneously running at 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution, claims Intrinsyc. By comparison, the Open-Q 410 is limited to encoding a single 1080p @ 30fps H.264 stream. The Open-Q 650’s triple 4K capability is due not only to the Snapdragon 650, but its higher quality Sony IMX274 , an 8-megapixel, 1/2.5″ progressive scan low lux CMOS sensor.

“Previously, video streams had to be transmitted to back-end systems for processing,” stated Cliff Morton, Vice President of Client Solutions, Intrinsyc. “This [Open-Q 650] makes advanced detection scenarios possible with never seen before ultra-low latencies.”







Open-Q 650 rear view (left) and earlier Open-Q 410 enclosure

The Open-Q 650 has a more traditional surveillance camera market focus compared to the Open-Q 410, which was design primarily for wearable law enforcement cameras. The new model supports “intensive advanced edge-of-the-Internet based video analytics software such as motion detection, face detection, face recognition and human tracking that can be used in sophisticated access control scenarios, retail environments and industrial surroundings,” says Intrinsyc.

Unlike the earlier Open-Q 410, Qualcomm’s own Android-powered, Snapdragon 650-based Snapdragon 650 IP Camera Reference Design and Linux-supported, octa-core Snapdragon 625 based Snapdragon 625 IP Camera do support 4K for single streams. However, when encoding three streams simultaneously, they’re limited to [email protected] + [email protected] + [email protected]

The Open-Q 650 runs Android 5.0 “Lollipop” on the Snapdragon 650, which clocks its dual Cortex-A72 cores to 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores to 1.4GHz. There’s also an Adreno 510 GPU and Hexagon V56 DSP among other onboard coprocessors.







Open-Q 650 attached to PoE Injector (left) and via USB to an unseen PC at right

While the Open-Q 410 was built on a separately available Open-Q 410 COM, the Open-Q 650 appears to be an integrated design. It features 2GB of 933MHz LPDDR3 RAM — twice that of the Open-Q 410 — as well as 8GB flash. Unlike the Open-Q 410, there’s no onboard wireless or GPS functionality, but there is a 10/100 Ethernet port with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) capability. A USB port enables connections to PCs and other devices.

The reference design is further equipped with a 40-to-115° varifocal lens. It’s supported with a variety of software controls for everything from contrast to privacy masking. There’s an onboard microphone, as well as 3.5mm audio in and out. Two-way G.711 ACC audio streaming is optional.



Open-Q 650 case

The Open-Q 650 runs on 12V DC power via a 2-pin terminal block, and features a –30 to 50°C temperature range. The design is shipped in a basic 3D printed case, while an IP66 protected “IK10” impact-resistant case is optional. The Open-Q 650 can also be optionally mounted in an IP66 camera dome.

The product ships with an Android 5.0 SDK and NDK for creating custom video analytics applications. Intrinsyc also provides software, technical support, and design assistance services.



Further information

The Open-Q 650 is available for $799. More information may be found at Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 650 product and shopping pages.

The Open-Q 650 will be shown at a hospitality suite at Mobile World Congress, Meeting Room 2c12MR, in Barcelona from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, and will be on display at Intrinsyc’s booth at Embedded World 2017 (hall 1, booth 1-636) in Nuremburg, Germany, on Mar. 14-16.

