IoT prototyping board for Raspberry Pi has a mobile/cloud IFTTT app

GraspIO’s “Cloudio” IoT prototyping add-on board for the Raspberry Pi includes a 1-inch OLED display, sensors, 6x I/Os, and a servo, and is controlled using a mobile/cloud-based drag-and-drop app with IFTTT and voice support.



Bangalore (Bengaluru), India based GraspIO (Grasp IO Innovations) has partnered with Premier Farnell to manufacturer and distribute its new Cloudio prototyping add-on board for the Raspberry Pi 1/2/3/0/0W. Available at Newark Element14 for $40 among other Farnell venues, the Cloudio showcases GraspIO’s IoT Cloud service and drag-and-drop Studio mobile development app, which runs on Android devices as well as the Apple iPhone and iPad.







Cloudio with (left) and without a Raspberry Pii

(click images to enlarge)



The Cloudio platform supports sensor monitoring, as well as home automation triggers via IFTTT programming. You can also hook up a Raspberry Pi camera for pet surveillance, time-lapse videos, GIF creation, and more.

The Cloudio lets you add voice assistance functions and voice control to IoT functions, and also program speech output. For example, a plant hooked up to a Cloudio-attached humidity sensor can vocally plea for more water (see image below).







Cloudio with Raspberry Pi controlling voice-enabled lighting (left) and speech output sensor projects

(click images to enlarge)







Cloudio detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The Cloudio board runs on an Atmel 8-bit AVR Atmega32U4 microcontroller and an 0.96-inch OLED display that shows real-time sensor values. The board includes proximity, light, and temperature sensors plus 3x ADC interfaces for connecting other sensors such as humidity and motion.The Cloudio is further equipped with 3x 5V digital outputs and a mini 5V servo port (2.5/3.0 Kgf.cm), which is said to be “perfect for pan/ tilt, smart lock applications.” Other features include a tactile switch, LED, and buzzer.

The Cloudio comes with the GraspIO IoT “unlimited” cloud service and mobile app, which offers an IFTTT-enabled, drag-and-drop, block-based approach to IoT development. The app includes a sensor monitor and dashboard with real-time sensor graphs, as well as interfaces for camera applications. Voice/speech functions include assigning wake-words and adding custom voice commands. You can also add custom email, image, and video notifications to projects.

The platform supports 50,000 free preloaded calls and “a lifetime offering of 100 daily non-cumulative calls,” says GraspIO. You can also control, monitor, manage, and update multiple Cloudio boards at once over the Internet. Raspberry Pi models that do not integrate WiFi will need a USB-based WiFi connection. The mobile app supports iOS 10.3 or Android 4.4 or later devices.







Cloudio demo video



Further information

The Cloudio from GraspIO and Premier Farnell is available for $40/33 Euros ($35/28 Euros at 150+ volume) at Premier Farnell companies including Farnell Element14 in Europe, Element14 in APAC, and Newark Element14 in North America. More information may be found at Premier Farnell’s Cloudio announcement and GraspIO website, and North American sales are available at the Newark Element14 Cloudio shopping page.

