IoT-oriented Linux ready SBC has an optional enclosure

Technologic’s TS-7553-V2 SBC runs Linux on an i.MX6UL and offers Ethernet, USB, GPIO, and serial I/O, plus WiFi/BT, XBee, cellular, and many other options.



Technologic’s new “TS-7553-V2” single-board computer is a gen-2 re-spin of its 250MHz Cavium ARM9 SoC-based TS-7553 SBC. The new board upgrades the processor to the 698MHz-clocked NXP i.MX6UL, and then for good measure increases RAM to 256MB (up from 64MB) and flash storage to as much as 64GB (up from 256MB), while expanding the board’s fanless operating temperature range to -40 to 85°C (from 0 to 70°C). It also adds several built-in interfaces, such as for connection of text LCDs and matrix keyboards, and supports more modular expansion options than its predecessor.







TS-7553-V2 SBC (with supercap and WiFi/BT module), and installed in its optional EN820 enclosure

(click images to enlarge)







TS-7553-V2 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)







TS-7553-V2 with Xbee 802.15.4 radio and supercap options (left), and with USB radio, NimbeLink Cellular, WiFi/BT, and supercap options (right)

(click images to enlarge)



Processor — NXP i.MX6UL @ 698MHz

Memory/storage: 512MB RAM Up to 64GB eMMC flash (4GB standard) microSD socket

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet

HMI: Matrix keypad interface LCD interface — supports 128 x 64px monochrome backlit text display

USB — 3x Host ports; 1x Device port for console

Serial — 4x RS232; 1x RS485; 1x TTL

Other I/O — 5x DIO, 1x relay (SPDT @ 5A), 1x SPI, 1x I2C, 2x CAN,

Optional add-on modules: 802.11bgn Wifi + BT 4.0 XBee interface (can support NimbleLink cell modem and ZigBee) Nine-Axis MEMS (gyro + accelerometer + compass Supercap — supports up to 30 seconds operation Power-over-Ethernet daughter card

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C (fanless)

Power — 5 to 28V DC @ <2W typical, 9mW sleep

Dimensions — 119 x 94mm

Operating system — Linux 4.1.15; Debian Jessie support; U-Boot bootloader

As pictured above, Technologic offers an optional “EN820” enclosure for the TS-7553-V2 SBC. The enclosure can be ordered with or without the backlit 128 x 64px matrix LCD and 4-button keypad that connects to the SBC’s HMI interface. An optional DIN rail mounting bracket is available.In addition to its Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, and CAN connectivity, you can configure the TS-7553-V2 SBC with modules that support cellular, DigiMesh, ZigBee, and Lora communications, making it suitable for IoT node or gateway applications. There’s also an optional 9-axis MEMS motion tracking module with internal gyroscope, accelerometer, and compass functions, which could be useful for asset management applications, or in situations requiring motion or vibration sensing.Technologic lists the following specifications for the TS-7553-V2 SBC:

Below are two more photos of the SBC’s optional EN820 enclosure, extracted from a Technologic blog post introducing the TS-7553-V2 SBC







TS-7553-V2 optional enclosure with cover removed (left), and rear view showing power and I/O connectors

(click images to enlarge)



As usual, Technologic offers extensive online documentation, including board schematics, software source code, and detailed technical support information.



Further information

The TS-7553-V2 is currently available in several standard configurations, priced from $159 to $222, depending on options. Numerous kits are also available, containing options such as the ENC820 enclosure, matrix display and keypad, cables, power supplies, and mounting hardware are also offered. More details are at the Technologic Systems TS-7553-V2 product page and in the TS-7553-V2 technical manual.

