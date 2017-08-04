IoT cloud service adds Linux support via free BeagleBone BSP

Anaren released v2.1 of its Anaren Atmosphere cloud-based IoT development platform, for the first time adding Linux support via a free BeagleBone Black BSP.



Syracuse, New York based Anaren IoT Group, which is known for its AIR-branded WiFi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and RF modules, also offers a web-based Anaren Atmosphere online development platform designed to hook up wireless enabled gizmos to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted cloud service. Anaren already sells several MCU-based, sensor-enabled Atmosphere development kits that feature WiFi, Bluetooth Smart, and cellular communications. Now, with the release of its latest Atmosphere 2.1 software, it is delivering its first Linux-driven kit by reaching out to target the popular, open-spec BeagleBone Black SBC.







Anaren Atmosphere main interface (left) and monitoring display

BeagleBone

Black

In addition to adding BeagleBone Black support, Anaren Atmosphere 2.1 adds a cloud-only project type that allows users to build libraries for C#/.Net, C/C++, and Python. Like version 2.0, Atmosphere 2.1 enables users to simultaneously create and deploy hosted web applications that connect via AIR modules.

Atmosphere 2.1 provides access to a “large and growing” library of sensors from vendors such as ST, TI, NXP, and Bosch Sensortec, and enables users to host device and sensor data in its cloud-based environment, says the company. A drag-and-drop, web-based GUI interface avoids the need for command line coding, while also supporting its integration. Various widgets let you monitor and analyze sensor data.

Each user can host up to five connected devices at once with up to 250MB storage free of charge. The new Debian 8.7-based support package is optimized for the BeagleBone Black, but can be modified to run on other Linux boards.



Other Anaren development kits

Other Anaren Atmopshere ready development kits include a $106, dual-board Wi-Fi Cloud IoT Development Kit that can plug into an Arduino board as a WiFi shield. One of the boards houses Anaren’s A43364 AIR for Wi-Fi module, which provides 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n via a Cypress CYW43364 chipset. The same board houses a STM32F412 Cortex-M4 MCU and micro-USB port while providing interfaces including UART, SPI, I2S, I2C, USB, CAN, JTAG, GPIO, and ADC. The second board is a multi-sensor shield with an accelerometer, digital compass, joystick, infrared temperature sensor, tri-color LED, and buzzer.







Anaren Wi-Fi Cloud IoT Development Kit (left) and its A43364 AIR for Wi-Fi module









Anaren Bluetooth Smart Development Kit (left) and Wireless Monitoring Kit for Food Safety





The $37 Bluetooth Smart Development Kit features Anaren’s AIR for Bluetooth Smart A20737 module, as well as the same sensors offered on the WiFi kit. There’s a micro-USB port and support for peripherals including UART, SPI, I2C, USB, PWM, GPIO, and ADC.The unpriced Wireless Monitoring Kit for Food Safety comprises multiple enclosed units that support HACCP monitoring solution for food service professionals. A cellular (Verizon) enabled gateway connects to a 15-foot ribbon wire sensor unit with a capacitive temperature and humidity sensor. The gateway can also monitor up to 16 external sensors deployed in separate, battery powered “pod” units, each of which can load up to 4x sensors and can wirelessly transmit over 300 feet.



Further information

The Anaren Atmosphere 2.1 BeagleBone Black support package is available for free download on the Anaren BeagleBone Black wiki page. More information on Atmosphere 2.1 may be found in this announcement.

