Intel’s “Euclid” robotics compute module on sale for $399

Intel has launched its “Euclid” robotics compute module, which runs Ubuntu on an Atom x7-Z8700, and offers a RealSense 3D cam, WiFi, and sensors.



When Intel demonstrated its Intel Euclid robotics controller at last August’s Intel Developer Conference, the company gave no indication of its release date or even if it would be more than a proof of concept. The candy-bar sized module is now available for order as part of a $399 Intel Euclid Development Kit, with shipments due by the end of the month. A Euclid community site has gone live with tutorials and documentation.







Intel Euclid from both sides

(click image to enlarge)



The Euclid module appears little changed from the prototype, although we now have full specifications, including the identification of the mystery processor. The device runs Ubuntu 16.04 and Robot Operating System (ROS) “Kinetic Kame” on a quad-core, up to 2.4GHz Atom x7-Z8700 of the 14nm “Cherry Trail” family. The x7-Z8700 also powers Intel’s RealSense Smartphone Developer Kit , which uses Google’s Project Tango technology, as well as Intel’s Yocto Project based Aero Compute Board for drones.

The other key component is the Intel RealSense depth camera. The camera features a wide-FoV 640 x 480-pixel RGB camera element, along with depth and accelerometer-gyroscope motion sensors.







Euclid details

(click images to enlarge)







IDF 2016 demo of a robot holding its Euclid “brain” in its outstretched arms, while performing a collision avoidance scenario

(click images to enlarge)







Selecting a scenario for transferring to Euclid via the web app

(click image to enlarge)



Euclid can be used as a full, autonomous “Brain” with sensing capabilities, or as a smart sensor controlled by a more powerful computer. In the second configuration, you can offload vision processing onto Euclid or access raw data from the sensors.You can also transfer Arduino sketches or ROS code to Euclid over the WiFi connection. In the case of Arduino sketches, Euclid passes them on, over USB, to an Arduino controller embedded in the robotic target. Euclid can be accessed and controlled by a web app from a desktop or Android and iOS mobile devices (see screenshot below). Additional details regarding the Euclid’s control functions are available in the “Using Euclid” section of our IDF 2016 Euclid coverage The Euclid module runs on 4GB LPDDR3, and offers 32GB eMMC and a microSD slot. The device includes WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and GPS, as well as an IR laser projector and wide range of sensors.

Other features include a micro-HDMI port, a microphone, speakers, and audio interfaces. The module is further equipped with a USB 3.0 port and dual micro-USB ports for a UART interface and for charging the 3.8V 2000mAh battery, respectively.

Specifications listed for the Intel Euclid Development Kit include:

Processor — Intel Atom x7-Z8700 (4x Cherry Trail cores @ up to 2.4GHz burst); Intel Gen 8 GPU

Memory/storage: 4GB LPDDR3-1600 32GB eMMC MLC 5.0, MicroSD slot for up to 128GB

Wireless: 802.11 a/b/g/n, 1×1 dual band Bluetooth 4.0 GPS (GNS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, WAAS, EGNOS)

Sensors: Integrated Sensor Hub (ISH) Accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope Ambient light, proximity, thermal Environmental (barometer, altimeter, humidity, temperature)

Display/camera: Micro-HDMI port ([email protected] ) IR laser projector Intel RealSense ZR300 camera: Stereo imagers — 2x [email protected] , global shutter, fixed focus, 70° x 46° x 59° FOV RGB camera — 2-megapixel, up to [email protected] , 16:9, rolling shutter, fixed focus, 75° x 41.5° x 68° FOV Depth output — up to 628 × 468 @ 60fps, 16-bit format Min. depth distance — 0.6 M (628 x 468) or 0.5 M (480 x 360) Tracking module — fisheye cam at VGA @ 60fps, 166° × 100° × 133° FOV, 3-axis accelerometer and gryroscope with 50 μsec time stamp accuracy

Audio: “Low power” 2x I2S 1W mono speaker Mic with D-MIC, X3, noise cancellation

Other I/O: USB 3.0 port Micro-USB OTG port with power Micro-USB 2.0 UART port

Other features — ¼-incch standard tripod mounting hole; 2x LEDs; configurable buttons

Operating temperature — up to 35°C (still air)

Power — 5V/3A via battery terminals; 3.8V 2000mAh battery; 5W nominal consumption; power button and adapter

Operating system — Ubuntu 16.04 with ROS “Kinetic Kame”



Further information

The Intel Euclid Development Kit is available for $399 with shipments due by May 31. More information may be found on Intel’s Euclid Community page and shopping page.

