Intel Media SDK eases smart camera development on Apollo Lake

Intel has released a free Intel Media SDK for Embedded Linux that offers easier access to the video codecs in its 14nm Apollo Lake SoCs. The kit, which is already available for Windows, has now been ported to Yocto Project Linux.







Intel Media SDK for Embedded Linux conceptual diagram

Atom E3900

The SDK offers instructions on how to build Yocto images that can access the Intel Quick Sync Video acceleration features within Apollo Lake’s Intel Gen9 graphics. The SDK helps developers optimize video streaming to and from smart cameras on devices including drones, phones, robotics, videocams, cars, players and editors, and more, says Intel. Supported SoCs include the full Apollo Lake lineup: the Atom E3930, E3940, and E3950, and the Celeron N3350 and Pentium N4200.

The Intel Media SDK is a set of libraries, tools, and header and sample code files that define cross-platform API for media applications on Intel platforms. The Media SDK library inputs and outputs elementary video streams in order to process the data, and works with software mux/demux components to manage video streams in a standard container, says Intel.

The SDK offers access to the following functions:

Encoders — AVC (H.264), HEVC (H.265), MJPEG

Decoders — AVC (H.264), HEVC (H.265), MJPEG, MPEG-2, VC-1, VP8

VPP functions — crop, rotate, resize, color conversion, and more.



Further information

The Intel Media SDK for Embedded Linux is available now for free download. More information may be found on the Intel Media SDK for Embedded Linux product page,

