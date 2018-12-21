Intel Cherry Trail based hacker board launches for $34

Team IoT as gone to Kickstarter with a $34 “Atomic Pi” SBC with a Linux-driven, quad-core Atom x5-Z8350 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, WiFi/BT, and GbE, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 ports.



The x86 based hacker board scene has a new price leader with Team IoT’s Atomic Pi, which has debuted on Kickstarter selling for $34 or $49 with a breakout shield. The price is only a third of what you’d pay for Aaeon’s original, $99 UP board or DFRobot’s original $119 LattePanda SBC, both of which offer the same Intel Atom x5-Z8350 “Cherry Trail” SoC as the Atomic Pi. Other x86 hacker SBCs use more modern (but still 14nm fabricated) Atom family processors, and cost up to $200 to $300.







Atomic Pi

(click image to enlarge)



Like the UP and LattePanda boards, the Atomic Pi comes with no open source promises, and we saw no claims for the community features offered by its Cherry Trail rivals except for mention of a still unpopulated atomicpi.org site. The Atomic Pi also has a somewhat more limited feature set. Yet, $34 is ridiculously cheap for a quad-core, 1.91GHz Atom board, and it ships Jan 31 with a pre-installed Kubuntu distro based on Linux 4.15. Like the other x86 hacker boards, it also runs Windows 10.

Silicon Valley based Team IoT is a project of Digital Loggers, Inc. (DLI), which has successfully Kickstartered products including an IoT Power Relay. We were alerted to the Atom Pi by a Geeky Gadgets report.

The 130 x 100 Atomic Pi has a high, 50mm profile due to the included heatsink. It ships with 2GB DDR3L, 16GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. GbE, WiFi-ac, and Bluetooth 4.0 are available for communications, and displays are driven through an HD-only HDMI port with audio output.







Breakout board with (left) and without the Atomic Pi

(click images to enlarge)



The Atomic Pi is further equipped with USB 2.0 host and Micro-USB 3.0 OTG ports. The 5V board also offers a 9-axis IMU and a serial debug interface.

A 26-pin GPIO and power connector is available, which is extended through the optional breakout board that attaches to the bottom of the Atomic Pi. This also provides a prototyping area and dual serial interfaces, among other I/O.

Specifications listed for the Atomic Pi include:

Processor — Intel Atom x5-Z8300 (4x Cherry Trail cores @ 1.8GHz); 2MB cache’ Intel HD 400 Graphics;

Memory: 2GB DDR3L-1600RAM 16GB eMMC (bootable with preloaded Linux) MicroSD slot for up to 256GB

Wireless — 802.11ac dual-band WiFi (Ralink RT5572) with IPX connectors; Bluetooth 4.0 via serial interface

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port (RTL8111G)

Other I/O: HDMI port with HD resolution and audio out Micro-USB 3.0 OTG port USB 2.0 port TTL serial debug up to 3.6Mbps 26-pin header for power and GPIO Optional breakout shield with screw terminals, 2x serial, extended 26-pin GPIO, and prototyping area

Other features — 9-axis inertial navigation sensor with compass

Power — 5V input jack (requires 3A or 4A 5V supply); 4-15W consumption

Dimensions — 130 x 100 x 50mm (with heatsink)

Operating System — Pre-installed Kubuntu (Kernel 4.15.0-42-generic x86_64 bits: 64 gcc: 7.3.0; console: Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS



Further information

The Atomic Pi is available on Kickstarter through Jan. 11, starting at $34. Shipments are due Jan. 31, 2019. The project is more than halfway toward its modest $3,500 funding goal. Note: Shipping to the US only. More information may be found on Team IoT’s Atomic Pi Kickstarter page.