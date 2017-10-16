Intel-based IoT edge computers offer up to 10x GbE and PoE too

Corvalent’s new “CorEdge Box PCs” offer Bay Trail or Haswell CPUs with up to 10x GbE, up to 6x serial, and 4x USB ports, plus an optional PoE model.



Corvalent’s new CorEdge Box PCs focus on IoT edge computing, including monitoring, networking, and data acquisition applications. They join other Corvalent embedded computers including the CorBox PC, the rugged CorBox Box PC, and the long-lifecycle CorBrick PC models.







CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900 with standard front (left) and back I/O

(click images to enlarge)



CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900 — Intel quad-core, 2GHz Celeron J1900 (“Bay Trail”)

CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U — Intel dual-core, 1.9GHz Core i5-4300U (“Haswell”)

CorEdge Box PC POE — Celeron J1900 or i5-4300U

Three systems are available:

The three systems share some design features, including fanless operation, a limited 0 to 40°C temperature range, Intel i211-AT GbE controllers, and Realtek ALC662 audio codecs. The first two models also offer similar 4x GbE or 4x serial front-panel expansion options. No OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows should run fine. Customization and branding services are said to be available.



CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900

This 185 x 165 x 48mm embedded computer combines the quad-core Celeron J1900 with up to 8GB DDR3L-1333 RAM. There’s a SATA II (3Gbps) bay and mSATA support via the full-size mini-PCIe slot. The system offers 6x GbE ports (4x front, 2x back) as well as four more optional front-panel ports for a total of 10. Another option that would appear to negate the 4x additional GbE ports is for 4x front-panel serial ports that combine with the back panel port to provide 5x serial ports overall.







CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900 with serial (left) and GbE front panel expansion options

(click images to enlarge)



The CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900 is further equipped with rear-panel I/O including a USB 3.0 port, 3x USB 2.0 ports, and single HDMI and VGA ports. You’ll also find line-out and mic jacks, a 12V input, 2x antenna holes, and a reset button. Other features include a watchdog and both wall- and DIN-rail mounting.



CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U

The 185 x 175 x 60mm CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U backs up its dual-core i5-4300U chip with up to 16GB DDR3L-1600 via dual slots. It provides a SATA III (6Gbps) slot and mSATA support via the full-size mini-PCIe. Like the Celeron model, the system offers 6x GbE ports (4x front, 2x back), as well as four more optional front-panel ports for a total of 10. Once again there’s also a 4x front-panel serial port option, in this case bringing the total serial port count to six.







CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U with standard front (left) and back I/O

(click images to enlarge)







CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U with serial (left) and GbE front panel expansion options

(click images to enlarge)



The CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U is further equipped with rear-panel I/O including 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and single HDMI and DisplayPorts. The rear panel also provides line-out and mic jacks, a 12V locking input, 2x antenna holes, and a reset button. Other features include a watchdog and both wall- and DIN-rail mounting.



CorEdge Box PC POE

The 264 x 199 x 38 mm CorEdge Box PC POE is available in different SKUs that support Power-over-Ethernet. One offers a Celeron J1900 with 4GB DDR3L and the other a Core i5-4300U with up to 16GB DDR3L-1600.







CorEdge Box PC POE front panel

(click image to enlarge)



Standard features on both SKUs include mSATA support via the full-size mini-PCIe slot, 2x USB 2.0 ports, audio line out jack, and 2x antenna holes. You also get a watchdog and AC-in (90-240V) power.

The Celeron J1900 model offers a USB 3.0 port and 3x additional USB 2.0 ports for a total of 6x USB ports overall. You also get a DVI-I interface and a SATA II bay. The system provides 2x standard GbE ports and 4x PoE GbE ports for up to 25W per port.







CorEdge Box PC POE with rear panels configured for J1900 model (left) and Core i5 model

(click images to enlarge)



The Core i5-4300U model provides 4x USB 3.0 ports and 2x USB 2.0 ports for 8x USB in total. The system is further equipped with 2x 4K-ready HDMI ports, and a SATA III bay. There’s a standard GbE port and an i218-LM model that supports vPro & iAMT. Although not listed in the specs, the image above shows that it also offers 4x dedicated PoE ports.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the CorEdge Box PC Atom J1900, CorEdge Box PC i5-4300U, or CorEdge Box PC POE. More information may be found in Corvalent’s CorEdge Box PC announcement and product page.

