Intel-based box computer has expansion unit with PCIe slots

EVOC announced an expandable M60-E industrial computer that runs Linux 2.6, Windows, or VxWorks on a choice of Bay Trail or Skylake processors, much like the P15 and P17 panel PCs that EVOC announced earlier this year. The options include a quad-core, 2.0GHz Celeron J1900, and faster 6th Gen CPUs with a Intel H110 chipset: the dual-core, 2.7GHz Intel Core I3-6100TE and the quad-core, 2.3GHz Core I5-6500TE and 2.4GHz Core I7-6700TE.







M60-E, front and back

The Celeron-based model supports 4GB to 8GB DDR4 while the Skylake models go from 4GB to 32GB. In addition to the choice of processors, you can choose between a standard model or a model with a bottom expansion unit that offers additional GbE, USB, and COM ports, as well as a “PCI+1 x PCIe” expansion slot and 2x optional PCI expansion slots. (The announcement mentions only PCIE x16 and PCI expansion.)

The standard model ships with 2x GbE ports, but the extended model lets you add four more for 6x ports. The standard allotment of 6x USB ports can be extended to 8x total ports, and the standard 6x RS232 ports (or optional RS232/485/422) ports can be expanded with four more ports for up to 10x total serial ports.







Standard and expanded M60-E SKUs (heatsink model is on the bottom) and at right, a detail view of the expanded model

Triple displays are supported via HDMI, DVI, and VGA ports, and there are triple audio jacks. Other features include a PS/2 port, 8-channel GPIO, and a 2.5-inch SATA HDD bay.

The M60-E is equipped with a mini-PCIe slot and an “mSATA+USB port,” which appears to be linked to a second mini-PCIe slot. With the help of dual antenna connectors, the slots support optional 4G and WiFi radios.

The 240 x 185 x 70mm system supports -20 to 60℃ temperatures with an mSATA SSD and 0 to 40℃ if you use an HDD in the SATA bay. A 4-pin power connector has a 9-36VDC input range. (The ordering form lists this as 9-30VDC.) Wall-mount, desktop, and “embedded” installations are available.







M50-E



A year ago, EVOC launched an M50-E embedded computer with the same OS support as the M60 and a choice between a Celeron J1900 and dual-core Skylake-U chips. The M50-E has a very similar feature set as the M60, but without the bottom expansion unit with additional I/O and PCIe slots. The M50-E also has fewer standard COM ports.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the M60-E. More information may be found in EVOC’s M60-E announcement and on M60-E product page.