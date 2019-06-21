Touch panel PCs offer a choice of 64 models mixing different sizes and Intel chips

Taicenn’s Linux-friendly, IP65 protected “TPC-DCM” industrial panel PCs let you choose between 6th or 7th Gen U-series Core, Apollo Lake, or Bay Trail CPUs with 2x GbE, SATA, optional wireless, and capacitive touchscreens between 15 and 24 inches.



Taicenn, which last year introduced an Intel Bay Trail based, in-vehicle TPC-DCXXXC1E panel PC has now returned with an industrial series of TPC-DCM panel PCs. You can choose between 64 configurations, with 8x Intel processor choices and 8x screen sizes: 15.0, 2x 15.6, 17.0, 18.5, 19.0, 21.5 and 24.0-inch models ranging from 1024 x 768 to 1920 x 1080 pixels.







TPC-DCM screen sizes

TPC-DCM models

Six of the processors are split between 6th Gen “Skylake” and 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” dual-core U-series Core CPUs with 15W TDPs, up to a 3.5GHz 7th Gen Core i7-7500U clocked at 3,5GHz (see chart below). There’s also an Apollo Lake family, dual-core Celeron J3455 and a quad-core Celeron J1900 from the older Bay Trail generation.The touch-panels support Linux distros including Ubuntu, Debian, and Mageia, as well as various Windows flavors. Applications include industrial automation and IoT applications such as SCADA/Fieldbus, processing monitoring, and MES systems.

The “true flat,” multi-point projective capacitive touchscreens are protected against water and dust per IP65. The backlit, “zero bezel” screens feature Taicenn’s anti-fingerprint technology and are panel and VESA mountable.







TPC-DCM bottom panel (left) and rear view

The TPC-DCM models support up to 8GB DDR3 or 16GB DDR4L, depending on the processor. There’s a choice of 2.5-inch SATA or mSATA storage, as well as 2x GbE, 4x USB, and 2x RS232 (DB9) ports.

The fanless touch-panel computers provide an HDMI port plus dual audio jacks and an optional pair of 2W speakers. A mini-PCIe slot supports optional WiFi/Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, and 4G LTE radios. No operating range or power details were provided, although the image above shows a terminal connector power input and power switch.



Further information

The “hot selling” TPC-DCM touch-panel PCs are available now with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found in Taicenn’s TPC-DCM announcement.

