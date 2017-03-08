Industrial thin Mini-ITX runs on 7th Gen Intel CPUs

Congatec’s “Conga-IC175” is a Linux-friendly thin Mini-ITX board with Kaby Lake CPUs, wide-range power, Intel Optane support, and PCIe and M.2 expansion.



Congatec’s Conga-IC175 thin Mini-ITX board is almost identical to last year’s Conga-IC170 except that it offers 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Intel Core processors instead of 6th Gen Skylake CPUs. Similarly, Advantech is overhauling its Skylake-based AIMB-285 thin Mini-ITX with 7th Gen chips to join its other Kaby Lake boards, including a full-height AIMB-205 Mini-ITX.







Conga-IC175

(click image to enlarge)







Conga-IC175 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Aside from supporting the new Kaby Lake debuted Intel Optane , and making a few minor I/O placement tweaks, the Conga-IC175 appears to be identical to the Conga-IC170. Intel Optane is a RAM-like alternative to NAND solid state drives that uses 3D XPoint technology to offer low 10µs latency. That’s said to be about a thousand times lower than that of standard HDDs, while handling the same sized data packet. On the Conga-IC175, Optane memory plugs into the upgraded M.2 key B 2242/3042 connector, and it also eats up two of the four available PCIe Gen 3 lanes.Like Congatec’s Conga-TC175 COM Express module, the Conga-IC175 runs Linux or Windows on Intel’s dual-core Core and Celeron U-series parts. The high end model is a 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U with 4MB L2 and configurable TDP ranging from 7.5W to 25W, according to Congatec. The standard TDP is 15W.

Like the Conga-IC170, the 170 x 170mm Conga-IC175 is 20mm high, and offers a wide-range 12-24V power supply. It also supports 0 to 60°C temperatures. We saw no mention of the earlier long-term availability of 7+ years.







Conga-IC175 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Once again, you can load up to 32GB DDR4-2133 RAM, and store data on a microSD slot. Up to three independent 4K, 60Hz (3840 x 2160) displays are available via dual coastline DisplayPort++ 1.2 ports, supporting HDMI 1.4 and DVI. Onboard display interfaces include an eDP x4 interface with optional dual channel, 24-bit LVDS.

A SIM card socket supporting 3G/4G now appears to be standard rather than optional. The board is also said to offer “the first versions of the Congatec Cloud-API.” Other features appear to stay the same, including dual GbE ports, four coastline USB 3.0/2.0 ports, and three 6Gbps SATA 3.0 ports, among other I/O. As usual, there’s a long list of accessories. For more details, see our previous coverage, as well as the Conga-IC175 block and detail views, and the product page linked to below.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Conga-IC175 thin Mini-ITX board. More information may be found at Congatec’s Conga-IC175 product page and announcement. The board and the aforementioned Cloud-API will be demonstrated Mar. 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany, at Embedded World (Hall 1, Booth 358).

