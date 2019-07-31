Industrial temp 3.5-inch SBC has Apollo Lake and ZIO expansion

Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch “CAPA310” SBC runs on an Apollo Lake SoC and offers dual display and -40 to 85°C support, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, SATA and mSATA, up to 2x mini-PCIe, and a ZIO expansion connector.



Axiomtek announced a 3.5-inch SBC for industrial IoT and intelligent systems such as automation, self-service terminals, digital signage, POS/kiosk displays, and medical devices. Like the CAPA312, the CAPA310 runs on an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, in this case the quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x5-E3940 instead of Pentium or Celeron models. As with the CAPA312, no OS support was listed, but either board should easily run Linux or Windows.







CAPA310 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The CAPA310 lacks the CAPA312’s eDP option, and there’s a dedicated mSATA port rather than a second mini-PCIe with mSATA support. It also has half the number of standard serial interfaces. On the other hand, there’s a wide-range 12-24V power input and there’s a wider -40 to 85°C operating range.

The CAPA310 also stands out with its optional homegrown ZIO expansion connector, which is found on selected Axiomtek boards including the 3.5-inch, Kaby Lake based CAPA500. The multifunction ZIO connector integrates PCIe x1, USB, LPC, and SMBus expansion buses into a single connector. The CAPA500 is offered with four ZIO expansion module options that combine serial ports with mini-PCIe, DIO, 2x GbE, and 2x USB 3.0, respectively.

Other features are almost identical. The SBC supports up to 8GB RAM and offers HDMI, LVDS, and optional VGA. You also get 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and an RS-232/422/485 DB9 port, as well as SATA III, DIO, audio, and other I/O as listed below.

Specifications for the CAPA310 include:

Processor — Intel “Apollo Lake” Atom x5-E3940 (4x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz); Intel Gen9 Graphics; 9.5W TDP

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA III (6Gbps); mSATA

Display/media: HDMI port 18/24-bit single/dual-channel LVDS Optional VGA port Audio line-in, line-out, mic-in (Realtek ALC662 HD)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports with WoL, PXE boot

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 header RS-232/422/485 DB9 port) RS-232 header DIO (8-channel) I2C; SMBus

Expansion: Full-size mini-PCIe slot ZIO expansion slot with 4x options: 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x RS-232, and mini-PCIe slot 2x RS-232 and 32-bit programmable DIO 2x RS-232 and 2x GbE 2x isolated RS-232 and 2x USB 3.0

Other features — Watchdog; hardware monitoring; optional TPM 2.0

Power — 12-24V via 2-pin connector (AT mode power-on supported); Lithium 3 V/220 mAH battery

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C; 10% to 95% relative humidity, non-condensing

Dimensions — 146 x 104 x 1.6mm (“3.5-inch form factor”)



Further information

The CAPA310 will be available in September at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s CAPA310 announcement and product page.