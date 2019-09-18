Industrial PC with 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs has four PCIe slots for Nvidia graphics

Axiomtek’s “IPC974-519-FL” industrial PC for AI edge applications runs on Xeon E3 or 6th or 7th Gen Core CPUs and offers 4x PCIe/PCI slots for up to 300W Nvidia graphics plus 2x SATA, 2x GbE, and modular I/O expansion.



Axiomtek announced the latest member in its line of IPC (industrial PC) computers with full-sized PCIe/PCI expansion slots. The new IPC974-519-FL computer is very similar to the IPC962-511-FL we reported on last February, which similarly supports Intel Xeon E3 or 6th Gen (Skylake) or 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) Core CPUs. However, the new model has four PCIe/PCI expansion slots instead of two.







IPC974-519-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Axiomtek also offers an almost identical, 4-slot IPC964-512-FL system that we briefly noted in an April 2018 update to our IPC962-511-FL report that lacks a Xeon option. Unlike either of these models, the new IPC974-519-FL adds two standard USB 2.0 ports to the bank of 4x USB 3.0 ports.

The IPC974-519-FL computer’s PCI/PCIe slots support up to 300W Nvidia graphics cards with CUDA AI libraries, enabling applications such as “real-time control, data analysis, deep learning, and automated optical inspection.” The standard AX96410 model offers a single PCIe x16 slot plus 3x PCIe x4 slots while an optional AX96411 gives you single PCIe x16 and PCIe x4 slots plus two PCI slots.

The system supports Intel Xeon and Core chips up to 80W TDP. It uses an Intel C236 or Q170 chipset instead of the older Intel H110 on the dual-slot IPC962-511-FL or the Q170 on the 4-slot IPC964-512-FL. As usual with Axiomtek, no OS support is listed, but Linux should work fine.

The IPC974-519-FL supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133/2400 via dual sockets. You get dual hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA bays with RAID and optional HDD and SSD drives. Additional front-facing ports include dual GbE ports (Intel i211AT and i219-LM) plus HDMI, VGA, 6x USB ports, and mic-in and line-out jacks.







IPC974-519-FL detail view and dimensions

(click images to enlarge)



In addition to the PCIe/PCI slots, there’s a full-size mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot with an optional WiFi kit with antennas. A single modular I/O slot lets you choose from 4x configurations: 4x RS-232/422/485; 4x isolated RS-232/422/485; 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x RS-232/422/485; and 2x isolated RS-232/422/485 with 8-in/8-out DIO.

The 317 x 192 x 188.1mm computer supports -10 to 70°C temperatures with 0.5 m/s airflow. Wall-mounting and a TPM 2.0 chip are also available along with an optional fan module. The system provides a 19-30V DC input with 4-pin terminal block, as well as an AT/ATX selectable switch, remote switch, power button, and voltage protections.



Further information

The IPC974-519-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

