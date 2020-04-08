Industrial PC has 8th or 9th Gen CPUs and six GbE ports

Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “eBOX710-521-FL” edge computer runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake chips with 6x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x SATA, PCIe x4, and 2x mini-PCIe slots.



Axiomtek has announced a variation on last summer’s Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake based eBOX671-521-FL embedded computer. The eBOX710-521-FL lacks a few features found on the earlier model, including PoE and the optional MXM 3.1 slot for Nvidia graphics. However, it has a wider -40 to 70°C temperature range and adds support for 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh in addition to 8th Gen parts. The processors are accompanied by Intel Gen9 LP graphics and an Intel C246 chipset.







eBOX710-521-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Linux and Windows 10 IoT are available, as well as Axiomtek’s optional AMS.AXView remote monitoring software. You can load up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-2666, including ECC RAM if you choose Xeon or Core i3 models.

The eBOX710-521-FL features 6x Gigabit Ethernet ports ((5 x i210-IT, 1x i219-LM), as well as 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Triple simultaneous displays are enabled via HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-I ports.

Dual 2.5-inch SATA HDD bays are externally available with RAID 0/1 support. There’s also an mSATA interface and 2x full-size mini-PCIe slots accompanied by 4x SMA antenna connectors and a pair of internal SIM slots. A general-purpose PCIe x4 interface replaces the MXM graphics slot found on the eBOX671-521-FL.







eBOX710-521-FL detail views (left) and Intel’s 9th Gen Mobile H-series, a subset of a longer list of Coffee Lake Refresh options

(click images to enlarge)



You can load the mini-PCIe slots with optional 3G/LTE and WiFi modules or purchase optional mini-PCIe I/O modules that are expressed via a “flexible I/O” window with cutouts for dual DB9 ports. Options include CANBus, CANOpen, LAN, COM, audio, and DIO.

A Phoenix-type 24VDC input connector is accompanied by AT/ATX, power, reset, and remote switches. You also get a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and 6x LEDs.

The 280 x 210 x 80.5mm, 4.8 Kg system offers -40 to 70°C support with SDDs. You also get 10% – 90% humidity resistance, as well as shock and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-64, respectively. Wall- and DIN-rail mounting kits are optional.



Further information

The eBOX710-521-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.