Industrial panel PC muscles up with Comet Lake-S

Aaeon’s Linux-friendly “OMNI-2155-CML” is a 15.6-inch, industrial panel PC powered by an Intel 10th Gen CPU with up to 64GB DDR4, HDMI, SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x COM, 2x M.2, and a mini-PCIe slot.



Aaeon announced its first industrial panel PC with a socketed processor in the form an Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPU, thereby “allowing for easier maintenance and scalability.” The 15.6-inch OMNI-2155-CML, which runs Ubuntu 20.04 and Win 10 IoT Enterprise, is the first Comet Lake based panel PC we have seen, and is likely one of the highest performing panel PCs on the market.







OMNI-2155-CML, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The OMNI-2155-CML replaces the similarly 15.6-inch, all-in-one OMNI-2155 from 2015, which ran on a Bay Trail Atom and debuted an OMNI I/O add-on form factor that also appeared on the box-only and apparently discontinued OMNI-BT . The 15-inch, Bay Trail based OMNI-5155-BT from 2017 dropped the OMNI interface, and it is also missing from the OMNI-2155-CML.

Multiple 35W TDP Comet Lake-S models are available up to the 10-core, up to 4.6GHz Turbo Core i9-10900TE. The system can be loaded with up to 64GB DDR4 via dual slots.

The 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel touchscreen is listed as both P-CAP (capacitive) multi-touch and “flat 5-wire resistive” and “can be configured to be operable with gloves.” The backlit touchscreen provides 400 cd/m2 luminance and 170°/130° viewing angles.

The OMNI-2155-CML is equipped with a 2.5-inch SATA III bay and an M.2 B-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 and NVMe SSD support. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi and a full-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA support and a SIM card slot. Dual antenna mounts are available.







OMNI-2155-CML detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The system is further equipped with 2x GbE (Intel i211 and i219) ports with Intel vPro and AMT support. Other features include 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x RS-232/422/485, an HDMI port and an audio line-out jack.

The aluminum constructed, 420.1mm x 264.5mm x 73.2mm system is powered by a 10-35V terminal block input with power button and LED. The system is protected per IP65 on the front panel and offers a 0 to 45°C operating range with 0.5 m/s airflow. Vibration resistance is listed as 1 Grms/5~500Hz/random and shock at 15G peak (11 msec). VESA and panel mounting are available.



Further information

The OMNI-2155-CML is available in limited quantities at Aaeon’s eShop for $1,185. It is unclear if this “barebones” system includes a Comet Lake CPU; it almost certainly lacks RAM, storage, or add-on modules. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.

