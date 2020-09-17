Industrial panel PC is an IP69 neat freak

Adlink’s IP69-protected “Titan-AL” panel PC runs Linux or Win 10 on Apollo Lake and is available with 15.6-, 21.5-, and 23.8-inch HD capacitive touchscreens in either VESA with M12 or pipe-mount configurations.



Adlink has added an Intel Apollo Lake based panel PC to its Titan Panel Computer series that adheres to IP69 water and dust-proofing protections. The Titan-AL follows Adlink’s similarly IP69-protected Penta Food-C15/C17/C19 IP69K, which is aimed specifically at food processing operations and runs on an older Atom D2550. Other IP69 protected panel PCs include TechNexion’s i.MX6 based, 10.1-inch TWP-1010-IMX6 and Wincomm’s Skylake-based, 15-, 19-, and 22-inch WTP-9E66.







Titan-AL



The Titan-AL is designed for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and steel and metal industries where systems must be regularly washed down with high-pressure water or steam to meet strict hygiene standards. With its IP69-shielded 316L stainless steel housing, the Titan-AL can withstand high pressure hot water cleaning, corrosion and oxidative damage, and other chemical reactions, says Adlink. Its design features a flush front panel surface and sleek rear chassis to enable water to drain off quickly after cleaning.

Three screen sizes are available — 15.6-, 21.5-, and 23.8-inch — each of which is available in VESA or pipe mounting configurations. The VESA mount system uses rugged, IP69-conformant M12 connectors. The pipe mounting models feeds all the cables inside the pipe and away from the work area.







Titan-AL VESA (left) and pipe mounting







Titan-AL display specs

(click image to enlarge)



The 16:9 aspect ratio touchscreens offer up to 1080p resolution and capacitive touch technology compared to the resistive touch used on Adlink’s Penta Food system or Wincomm’s WTP-9E66. The 400-nits displays offer up to 1000:1 contrast (see chart below).The Titan-AL runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with Qt support on a quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950. The panel PC is equipped with 4GB to 8GB DDR3L and offers an option for a “rugged SODIMM,” which may refer to soldered RAM.

The system has a 2.5-inch SATA bay with 128GB SSD loaded by default. There is also a mini-PCIe slot with support for an optional wireless module with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0. Adlink provides its homegrown function module (FM) expansion interface for I/O add-on modules.

The VESA SKUs offer M12 connectors for 2x GbE, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports plus the AC power input. The pipe mount models similarly provide 2x GbE and 2x RS232/422/485 ports but upgrades one of the 2x USB ports to 3.0 and adds a DisplayPort.

The input cable for the 100-240 VAC, 100W AC-DC supply is also fed through the pipe. A wide-input range AC input is optional along with over- and under-voltage protections. Power consumption ranges from 35W to 48W depending on the screen size.

The Titan-AL supports 0 to 45°C temperatures with 10% to 90% @ 40°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. The system provides 1G, 5-500Hz vibration and 10G, 11ms shock resistance and offers EMC certifications including EN 61000-6-4 & 6-2 and EN 55011.



The Titan-AL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Adlink’s product page. Adlink recently released an open-frame, Kaby Lake based SP-KL Series of panel PCs.