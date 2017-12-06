Industrial NUC mini-PC runs on Kaby Lake U-series

Logic Supply’s fanless, Ubuntu-friendly “ML100G-31” NUC mini-PC has a dual-core Kaby Lake SoC, M.2 wireless and SSD expansion, and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports.



Logic Supply’s ML100G-31 is the fourth in its ML-1000 series of industrial-focused mini-PCs based on the Intel (Next Unit of Computing) reference design. The system follows the Intel Bay Trail based ML100G-10 and 5th Gen “Broadwell” based ML100G-30, both of which launched in 2015.







ML100G-31, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The ML100G-31 ships barebones or with Ubuntu 16.04 (an extra $10) or Windows 10 Home/Pro/IoT Enterprise ($130 to $190) on a dual-core, 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U from Intel’s Kaby Lake U-series family. The SoC offers a 15W TDP and Intel HD Graphics 620. A dual-core, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U is available “on a project basis only.”

The ML100G-31, which is also called the “Industrial Intel Dawson Canyon Fanless NUC Computer,” reflecting the U-series code name, costs $695 for a barebones system with 4GB DDR4, a 32GB M.2-based Transcend SSD, and a 12V, 5A, 60W power adapter. Add $49 for an Intel 8260 M.2 module with WiFi-ac, Bluetooth 4.0, vPro support, and cables. Antennas range from $6 to $19, and VESA, wall, and DIN-rail mounting range from $3 to $9.

The fanless, aluminum and steel built system measures 142 x 107 x 62mm, and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures. There’s a wide-range, 12-24V DC jack with optional terminal block interface.

If you want to spend an extra $300 or so, you can load up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via dual SODIMMs. There’s also an M.2 slot with SSD expansion, as well as an M.2 2230 slot that supports the WiFi option. Logic Supply plans to eventually support the ML100G-31 with a 4G cellular option.

The ML100G-31 is equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports split between the front and back panels. The rear panel also provides a GbE port (Intel I219LM) and 2x 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which supports CEC.



Further information

The ML100G-31 is available now starting at $695. More information may be found on Logic Supply’s ML100G-31 product and shopping page.



