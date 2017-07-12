Industrial Kaby Lake module runs Ubuntu

Arbor’s “EmETXe-i90M0” COM Express Basic Type 6 features 7th Gen Core EQ SoCs, -40 to 85°C support, triple displays, and an optional carrier.



While most of the embedded boards we’ve covered with Intel’s 7th Generation “Kaby Lake” Core processors use the lower-power, dual-core U series, Arbor Technology’s EmETXe-i90M0 module instead taps the faster EQ series. The only other COM Express Basic Type 6 module with Kaby Lake EQ chips that we’ve seen is Kontron’s COMe-bKL6.







EmETXe-i90M0







EmETXe-i90M0 CPU options (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The two main SKUs are both quad-core parts with Intel HD Graphics 630: a 2.1/2.9GHz Core i5-7442EQ that runs at 25W, and the 3.0/3.7GHz Core i7-7820EQ with configurable 45W/35W TDP. (With the latter, the EmETXe-i90M0 is said to run at a typical [email protected] ) Other quad- and dual-core options are listed in the chart below. OS support is listed as Ubuntu Linux and Windows 10 (64-bit).The EmETXe-i90M0 supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets, and supports 4x SATA III (6Gpbs) interfaces with RAID support. An Intel i219LM Gigabit Ethernet PHY with AMT 11 support is also onboard. The module enables 12x USB ports, 4x of which are USB 3.0.

The EmETXe-i90M0 provides for 3x DDI ports and dual-channel 24-bit LVDS. The module supports triple simultaneous displays, and when using DisplayPort 1.2, you can daisychain displays “to take advantage of simple wiring,” says Arbor. HDMI support is limited to v1.4.

The module is further equipped with PCIe x16 and 8x PCI x1 expansion. You also get a pair of UARTs, an HD audio link, I2C, 8-bit DIO, and GPIO. TPM is supported as an OEM request.

The 125 x 95mm module offers wide-range 8.5 to 20V power, and supports an industrial -40 to 85°C temperature range. Options include a heatsink with fan, and a PBE-1705-F1 evaluation board.



PBE-1705-F1 carrier

The EmETXe-i90M0 is available with an ATX form factor, 305 x 244mm PBE-1705-F1 evaluation board. The carrier board features a GbE port, 4x SATA ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. Media features include 2x DisplayPorts, as well as LVDS, DVI, and analog RGB connectors. There’s also a Realtek ALC886 HD audio codec.







PBE-1705-F1 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The PBE-1705-F1 also offers 6x COM ports, 2x “Ultra COM” ports, 8-bit DIO, Super I/O, and a PS/2 port. PCIe expansion includes 2x mini-PCIe and 2x PCIe x1, plus single PCIe x4 and PCIe x16 slots. Like the module, the carrier supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. You get a choice of 5-20V DC or ATX power supplies.



Further information

The EmETXe-i90M0 module and PBE-1705-F1 carrier board are available now at undisclosed prices. More information may be found at Arbor Technology’s EmETXe-i90M and PBE-1705-F1 product pages.

