Industrial i.MX8X module runs Linux

F&S is prepping an “efus MX8X” module that runs Linux on a dual- or quad-core -A35 i.MX8X SoC with up to 2GB RAM and 64GB eMMC plus dual GbE, WiFi/BT, 4K video, and optional industrial temp support.



F&S Elektronik Systeme, which recently unveiled an i.MX8M Mini based PicoCore MX8MM module, has now posted preliminary specs for a 62 x 47 x 11mm, 15-gram efus MX8X module built around NXP’s low-powered i.MX8X. Other efus-branded modules have similarly tapped power-sipping NXP SoCs, such as the i.MX6 UltraLite in the efus A7UL. Due in Q3 2019, the module will support industrial automation and control, HMI, robotics, building control, display/audio, infotainment, and telematics applications.







efus MX8X

The efus MX8X (or efusMX8X) appears to be the company’s first board based on the i.MX8X, which has shown up in several new computer-on-modules, including Kontron’s recently announced Qseven-Q7AMX8X . The efus MX8X is available with the dual-core DualX or quad-core QuadXPlus models, which feature 1.2GHz Cortex-A35 cores, a multi-format VPU with 4K decode, a Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP, and a 266MHz Cortex-M4F MCU supported with FreeRTOS.

The announcement differs from the product page in saying that the module will ship with the DualXPlus rather than the DualX. Like the QuadXPlus, the DualXPlus has a has a 4-shader vs. the DualX’s 2-shader Vivante GPU.

The module ships with a Yocto/Buildroot Linux stack with U-Boot. The supplied image, however, shows a Windows CE tag, which is odd considering we have yet to see the aging Windows CE listed as an i.MX8X option.

The efus MX8X provides up to 2GB RAM, up to 512MB SLC NAND flash, and up to 64GB eMMC storage. The module is equipped with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE (and 2.1 + EDR), as well as an antenna socket. You also get dual GbE controllers.

Media I/O expressed through the 230-pin MXM2 connector includes MIPI-DSI and 24-bit LVDS with analog resistive and PCAP touch support via I2C. There’s also MIPI-CSI and I2S audio.

The efus MX8X supports single USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports plus 2x CAN, 4x UART, 4x I2C, and 2x SPI. The announcement also mentions matrix keyboard, PWM, SDIO, and PCIe interfaces.

The 5V module will be available in 0 to 70°C, -20 to 70°C, and -40 to 85°C models. (The announcement instead says 0 to 70°C and -20 to 85°C.) The 5V module typically runs at 4W. Long-term availability support extends through 2028.



Further information

F&S Elektronik Systeme plans to ship the efus MX8X in Q3 2019 at an undisclosed price. More information is available in the announcement and product page.

