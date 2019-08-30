Industrial computers feature with 9th or 8th Gen Coffee Lake

Neousys has launched a “Nuvo-8208GC” edge AI PC and three variants of a “Nuvo-7100VTC” automotive controller with 9th and 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. It also added 9th Gen support to the 8th Gen ready Nuvo-7000 and Nuvo-7164GC.



Taiwan-based Neousys Technology announced support for Intel’s 9th Generation Coffee Lake processors on six Nuvo-branded industrial computers, half of which were originally announced with 8th Gen Coffee Lake. The four systems covered here — the Nuvo-8208GC, Nuvo-7100VTC, Nuvo-7200VTC, and Nuvo-7250VTC — were announced in June and July and are still listed as “coming soon.”







Nuvo-8208GC (left) and Nuvo-7100VTC

(click images to enlarge)



The PCIe equipped Nuvo-7200VTC and UPS-enhanced Nuvo-7250VTC are almost identical to the Nuvo-7100VTC and similarly target in-vehicle use. All three models share many features with the Nuvo-8208GC.

Two older 8th Gen computers are also being updated with 9th Gen options. The Nuvo-7000 embedded computer was announced in June 2018. The PCIe-equipped Nuvo-7164GC edge AI computer with Nvidia Tesla graphics was unveiled last December.







Earlier Nuvo-7000 (left) and Nuvo-7164GC

(click images to enlarge)



No OS support was listed for any of the systems. However, Linux and Windows should run with no problem. Baidu is using a 6th Gen Skylake-based Nuvo-6108GC as the development platform for its Linux-based Apollo 3.5 autonomous car stack. Like the Nuvo-6108GC, the Nuvo-8208GC and Nuvo-7164GC offer full-size PCIe slots to run graphics cards for AI inference and acceleration, in this case from Nvidia.

All six systems support 9th-Gen Core processors including the 8-core, 8-thread Core i7-9700E/TE in addition to offering 8th Gen parts. The Nuvo-8208GC also supports Xeon models up to the Xeon E-2278GE.



Nuvo-8208GC

Announced in June with Xeon E or 8th-Gen Core CPUs, the still pending Nuvo-8208GC is now also available for order with 9th Gen Core CPUs. It also supports the new Xeon E-2278GE, an 8-core, 16-thread chip that delivers up to 30 percent higher CPU performance over 8th Gen Core-i7 processors, says Neousys. The Xeon E-2278GE is equipped with an Intel C246 chipset, which helps the system support up to 128GB DDR4-2666 via four sockets. (The spec list says its 2133MHz.)







Nuvo-8208GC

(click images to enlarge)



The high-end Xeon E-2278GE is equipped with Intel UHD graphics 630 but can be paired with up to two 250W Nvidia graphics cards. The PCIe-based cards can “power up to 28 TFLOPS in FP32 for emerging GPU-accelerated edge computing, such as autonomous driving, vision inspection and surveillance/ security,” says Neousys. No specific Nvidia models were listed, but this would appear to include the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

The 360 x 225 x 186mm system provides 2x hot-swappable 2.5-inch HDD trays with RAID 0/1 support, as well as dual mini-PCIe slots that support mSATA. There’s also an M.2 M-key (PCIe Gen3 x4) socket for NVMe or Intel Optane storage.

For wireless communications there’s an M.2 B-key 2242 slot “supporting dual SIM mode with selected M.2 LTE module,” says Neousys. The full-size PCIe lineup includes 2x PCIe Gen 3 x16 (8x lanes) for the Nvidia cards as well as 2x PCIe Gen 3 x8 (4x lanes), and a single-lane PCIe Gen 3.1 x4 for other add-ons.







Nuvo-8208GC, front and back (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The Nuvo-8208GC is equipped with dual GbE ports with AMT 12.0 support, as well as 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10 Gbps), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5 Gbps), and 2x RS-232/ 422/ 485 ports. There’s a DisplayPort with 4096 x 2304 pixels and VGA and DVI-D ports for up to 1920 x 1200 resolution. An audio jack, and internal USB 2.0 port, LEDs, and an optional TPM 2.0 security chip are also available.

The fan-equipped, wall-mountable system supports a -25 to 60°C range even with full CPU and GPU loads, claims Neousys. There’s also MIL-STD-810G-compliant vibration and shock resistance, EMC protections rated for EN 55024 and EN 55032, and 10%~90% , non-condensing humidity tolerance. A pair of 4-pin terminal blocks support 8-35V DC input and a 3-pin ignition control for automotive installations.



Nuvo-7100VTC, Nuvo-7200VTC, and Nuvo-7250VTC

The Nuvo-7100VTC, Nuvo-7200VTC, and Nuvo-7250VTC in-vehicle computers were already announced with both 9th and 8th Gen support when they were unveiled on July 24. The Nuvo-7200VTC adds a PCIe slot and the Nuvo-7250VTC adds an ultracapacitor-based uninterruptible power supply (UPS). They are otherwise the same except for their larger size and the addition of a second hot-swappable SATA tray. The Nuvo-7100VTC offers a single hot-swappable tray and single internal SATA bay.







Nuvo-7100VTC rear view (front view is at top) and Nuvo-7200VTC, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







Nuvo-7250VTC, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



All the models provide Gigabit Ethernet ports with Power-over-Ethernet (25.5W, 802.3at). The three standard models offer 4x rugged M12 form-factor ports while a second SKU uses RJ45 ports (Nuvo-7104VTC, Nuvo-7204VTC, and Nuvo-7254VTC, respectively.) A third SKU supplies 8x RJ45 ports (Nuvo-7108VTC, Nuvo-7208VTC, and Nuvo-7258VTC).The systems provide an LGA1151 socket for 35W 8th or 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs including the Core-i7-8700T/ i7-9700TE, i5-8500T/ i5-9500TE, and i3-8100T/ i3-9100TE. There’s also an Intel Q370 chipset and Intel HD Graphics 630.

Up to 64GB DDR4 2666/2400 is supported via dual slots. In addition to the 4x to 8x GbE/PoE ports there are a pair of standard GbE ports with AMT 12.0 support. Other features include 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 (10 Gbps), 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (5 Gbps), 2x RS-232/ 422/ 485, and 2x RS-232 ports.







Nuvo-7100VTC detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The Nuvo-7100VTC, Nuvo-7200VTC, and Nuvo-7250VTC all provide a 4096 x 2304-pixel DisplayPort plus VGA and DVI-D ports for up to 1920 x 1200 resolution. Other features include an audio I/O jack, 8-bit DIO, an isolated CAN 2.0 port, LEDs, and an optional TPM 2.0 chip.

In addition to the dual SATA bays, the systems provide an M.2 M-key (PCIe Gen3 x4) socket for NVMe or Intel Optane storage. In addition, one of the three full-size mini-PCIe slots — all with internal SIM sockets — supports mSATA, with the other two supporting USB only.

You also get dual M.2 B-key 2242 slots — one with front-accessible SIM socket — that support “dual SIM mode with selected M.2 LTE module. (Note that the spec list show three M.2 slots in these configurations, but the announcement notes the presence of only 2x M.2 B-Key slots.) The Nuvo-7200VTC also provides a cassette loaded PCIe Gen3 x16 slot.







Nuvo-7200VTC (left) and Nuvo-7250VTC detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, passively cooled systems support a -40 to 70°C range even with full CPU and GPU loads. There’s also MIL-STD-810G-compliant vibration and shock resistance, 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance, and various EMC compliances, depending on the model.

Dual 4-pin terminal blocks support 8-35V DC input and a 3-pin ignition control for automotive installations. The Nuvo-7250VTC adds an ultra-supercapacitor unit for backup that offers 2500 Watt/second stored energy.

The Nuvo-7100VTC weighs 3.3 Kg and measures 240 x 225 x 84mm. The Nuvo-7200VTC and Nuvo-7250VTC bulk up to 240 x 225 x 103mm and weigh 3.7 Kg and 4.1 Kg, respectively. The systems are equipped with Neousys’ patented damping bracket or optional DIN-rail mounting.



Further information

The Nuvo-8208GC and Nuvo-7100VTC are both “coming soon” with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in the Neousys 9th Gen announcement, as well as the Nuvo-8208GC announcement and product page and the Nuvo-7100VTC announcement and product page.