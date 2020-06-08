Industrial Apollo Lake mini-PCs offer a mix of I/O, M.2, and mini-PCIe links

Portwell’s rugged “Lynx-6000 Series” industrial mini-PCs run Linux or Win 10 on Apollo Lake and offers varying levels of USB, serial, and expansion slots.



American Portwell Technology has launched a fanless Lynx-6000 Series of compact, rugged industrial computers. The progressively more advanced Lynx-6110, Lynx-612E, and Lynx-612G follow Portwell’s very similar Kuber-2000 Series. The new systems are slightly larger, starting at 100 x 92 x 53.5mm (0.42 kg) for the base-level Lynx-6110, and use an internal passive thermal solution rather than an external heatsink.







Lynx-6010 (left) and earlier Kuber-2110

Lynx-612E (left) and Lynx-612G

Like the Kuber-2000 Series, the Lynx-6000 Series runs Windows 10 IoT Enterprise or a Linux stack based on Yocto Project code (Yocto v2.7) on a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Celeron N3350 with a 6W TDP. Unlike the earlier series, there was no mention of optional support for Intel’s higher-end Apollo Lake models. Last year, Portwell also launched a Celeron N3350 based RICH-61D0 mini-PC based on a WUX-N eNUC board.Like the Kuber-2000 Series, the Lynx-6000 Series comprises a basic system, as well as multiple SKUs that add modular I/O via a base unit that boosts the height of the systems. Whereas the Kuber-2000 Series offers five models, the Lynx-6000 Series has three. These add similar allotments of additional expansion slots, serial ports, and in the case of the top-of-the-line Lynx-612G, 4x USB 2.0 ports. The Lynx-6000 Series lacks a model that adds 2x isolated GbE ports like the Kuber-212A.

The Lynx-6000 Series comprises:

Lynx-6110

Lynx-612E – adds mini-PCIe, M.2 B-key, RS-232, and RS-232/422/485

Lynx-612G — adds mini-PCIe, M.2 B-key, 2x RS-232, and 4x USB 2.0

All three models provide 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 along with 32GB to 256GB eMMC 5.0. Other base-level features include 2x GbE (Intel I210), 2x USB 3.0, and a DisplayPort 1.4 for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz.







Detail views for Lynx-612E (left) and Lynx-612G

The Lynx-6000 computers provide a standard M.2 E-key 2230 slot for wireless. The Lynx-612E and Lynx-612G add an M.2 B-key 2242 slot for storage and a full-size mini-PCIe slot for additional wireless or other I/O. The serial connections on the Lynx-612E use DB9 ports while the Lynx-612G uses RJ45 ports for its dual RS-232 interfaces.

Like the Kuber-2110 Series, the Lynx-6000 has a 12-30 VDC terminal block input and an optional 60W adapter. Other similar features include IP30 protection, 5-95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance, and a 0 to 50°C range, with optional extended temperatures.

Shock resistance is listed as 15G per EN 60068-2-27 with DIN-rail mounting or 50G with wall mounting. You get 1G vibration resistance per EN 60068-2-6 with DIN-Rail or 5G with wall mounting. There are various CE and FCC certifications for EMC protections, as well as 7+ years support.

Applications for the Lynx-6000 Series include industrial/factory automation, facility management, transportation, intralogistics or smart warehouse, medical equipment, communication testing equipment, electrical charging station management, and automated guided vehicle (AGV). The systems can also act as IoT nodes for data collection/ management and edge computing.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Lynx-6000 Series. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement, as well as its Lynx-6110, Lynx-612E, and Lynx-612G product pages.

