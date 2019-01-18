Industrial Apollo Lake mini-PC features dual GbE with PoE

Cincoze announced a compact, rugged “DA-1100” embedded PC with an Apollo Lake SoC, triple display support, dual GbE ports with PoE, 4x USB 3.0 ports, SATA, and expansion via mini-PCIe and homegrown add-on modules.



Cincoze has updated its “entry level” Intel Bay Trail based DA-1000 industrial mini-PC, which is sold under the same name in the U.S. by Logic Supply. The new Apollo Lake based DA-1100, which is now referred to as an edge computer is not only a bit faster, but offers a few key enhancements, including PoE and triple displays. No pricing was listed by Taiwan-based Cincoze, but Logic Supply sold the earlier DA-1000 at $569 and up including a 32GB SATA SSD. It’s possible the new model will end up at Logic Supply as well.







DA-1100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)





DA-1000

Like Cincoze’s larger P1101 computer, the DA-1100 supports a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 at up to 2.5GHz. It can also run the Celeron N3350 at up to 2.4GHz. The system ships with Windows 10 but supports Linux “by project.”

The DA-1100 is just slightly smaller than the DA-1000 in the vertical dimension at 150 x 105 x 52.3mm and offers most of the same features. You now get 4x USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 (as opposed to 1x 3.0 and 3x 2.0). In addition, the operating range has expanded on the low end to -40 to 70°C.

Unlike the DA-1000, the DA-1100 offers triple display support. The external DVI-I port (1920 x 1080) can be split into DVI-D and VGA ports via an optional adapter. In addition, the DA-1100 adopts the same homegrown Cincoze Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) add-on slot, which you can equip with an optional VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, or DVI-D port if you don’t use it for other I/O options. Cincoze says the system offers triple display support in 4K/2K UHD resolution, but that’s more likely the top resolution if you’re only running one display.

The 2x GbE ports move up to an Intel I210AT controller with support for WoL, teaming, jumbo frame and PXE. The ports also support optional, 25.5W Power-over Ethernet (PoE). This is available via the system’s Control Function Module (CFM) interface, which did not appear to be integrated on the DA-1000. While the CMI interface supports standard I/O modules, the CFM offers a shorter listed of PoE and power sensing ignition modules. There are also PoE options listed among the CMI add-ons, which also include opto-isolated DIO and much more.







DA-1100 with antennas (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



Otherwise, the ruggedized system is almost identical to the previous model. It ships with up to 8GB of DDR3L via a single socket and is equipped with a 2.5-inch HDD/SDD SATA 3.0 bay. One of the 2x mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA. You also get 2x antenna holes with optional external antennas.

Dual RS-232/422/485 interfaces are available via DB9 ports, and a watchdog is onboard. A SIM card slot, clear CMOS switch, and an AT/ATX switch are available via a “user-friendly maintenance area.”

The system is enclosed in a fanless, ventless aluminum and steel chassis with resistance to vibration (5 Grms) and shock (50 Grms). Once again, there’s a 9-48V DC input via a 3-pin terminal block connector, as well as a remote power connector (2-pin terminal block). Protection is available against over-voltage, over-current, reverse power, surge, and ESD. There are a variety of adapter and power cord options, as well as optional DIN-rail and side-mount kits.



Further information

The DA-1100 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Cincoze’s DA-1100 product page.