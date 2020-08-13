Indoor air quality HAT for Raspberry Pi boasts high-res TVOC sensor

Avnet’s $49.95 “Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT for Raspberry Pi” can be used to measure volatile organic compounds, humidity, and temperature, as well as estimate carbon dioxide levels.



Avnet has launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT for Raspberry Pi (AES-RHSEN-ZM44-G) that joins other indoor air quality measurement add-ons for the Pi including Metriful’s $44.50 Sense module and Pimoroni’s $57 Enviro+ pHAT. The ZMOD4410 HAT lacks some of the extras of those boards, but appears to offer a higher quality total volatile organic compound (TVOC) sensor with its Renesas ZMOD4410, which offers resolution ranging from parts-per-billion to parts-per-million.



Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT is designed for engineering professionals performing evaluation, development, and prototyping of commercial, industrial, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products requiring advanced indoor air quality measurement, says Avnet. Applications are said to include air/health monitoring systems, smart home appliances, smart thermostats, smart speakers, smart fans, smoke alarms, vacuum cleaners, garage openers, security systems, HVAC controls, air purifiers, and building automation devices.

The calibrated ZMOD4410 sensor can estimate carbon dioxide (eCO2) levels in addition to measuring TVOC. The HAT also provides a Renesas HS3001 Precision Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensor, as well as software-controlled status LEDs.

The default supply voltage is 3.3V, but users can adjust this from 1.75V to 3.9V and also measures current consumption. The HAT offers configurable alarm/interrupt output and extends the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin GPIO.

Avnet provides a pre-compiled test application that runs on Raspberry Pi OS to measure TVOC and eCO2 out of the box. There are four standard software configurations providing different sensor behaviors “targeting unique applications indoors,” says Avnet. The algorithms used by the ZMOD4410 sensor are proprietary, but can be accessed via a license agreement, says Avnet.



Further information

The Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT (AES-RHSEN-ZM44-G) is available in the Americas for $49.95. More information may be found in Avnet’s announcement, product page and shopping page.