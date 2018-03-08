In-vehicle panel PC has up to 10.4-inch touchscreen

Taicenn’s Linux-ready, IP65 protected “TPC-DCXXXC1E” in-vehicle panel PC runs on a Bay Trail Celeron J1900, and has an 8- to 10.4-inch capacitive touchscreen, 2x GbE ports, SATA, mSATA, and wide-range power.



Shenzhen based Taicenn Technology, which last month introduced an Intel Atom D2550 based TBOX-4000 industrial PC, has advanced to Intel’s somewhat more modern Bay Trail Celeron J1900 for its TPC-DCXXXC1E series in-vehicle panel-PC series. The system runs Linux, Windows Embedded 7, or Windows 7/8/10 on the quad-core, 2GHz J1900, which has a 10W TDP.







TPC-DCXXXC1E from two angles

The fully-sealed computer features IP65 dust- and water-proofing, and is constructed from magnesium aluminum panel and sheet metal with front panel PET film coating. The fanless, VESA mounted computer also provides a wide-range, 9-36V DC power input, with over-current, over-voltage, and reverse polarity protection.

The TPC-DCXXXC1E is available with 8.0 to 10.4-inch, 10-point capacitive touchscreens. There’s also a related TPC-DC104C1E model with a 12.1-inch touchscreen.







TPC-DCXXXC1E, front and back

The system ships with up to 8GB DDR3L RAM, and supports 2.5-inch SATA and mSATA storage. Dual Intel I211AT based GbE ports are available along with optional WiFi, 3G, or 4G radios with antennas.

The TPC-DCXXXC1E is equipped with an HDMI port and 4x USB ports, one of which is USB 3.0. There are also 4x RS232 and 1x RS422 DB9 ports, with magnetic coupling isolation, surge, and electrostatic protection. Audio jacks are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the TPC-DCXXXC1E. More information may be found on Taicenn’s TPC-DCXXXC1E product page.