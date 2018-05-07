In-vehicle computers run Linux on Apollo Lake

Lanner’s Linux-friendly V3 Series of Apollo Lake based in-vehicle computers includes V3G and V3S models with -40 to 70°C and MIL-STD-810G ruggedization. The V3S adds a third mini-PCIe slot and 4x PoE-ready GbE ports for IP cameras.



Lanner has launched the first two models in a rugged new V3 Series of “vehicle gateway controllers.” The V3G is designed for smart bus implementation, including fleet management and passenger information display, while the similar, but more feature rich V3S is intended for video surveillance, recording, and analytics.







V3G (left) and V3S

(click image to enlarge)



Both the V3G and V3S are equipped with quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950 SoC from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. They run Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 5 and Fedora 14, with Linux Kernel 2.6.18 or later, as well as Windows 10.

The fanless, wall-mountable systems both provide -40 to 70°C support and MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6 (shock) and Method 514.6 (vibration) resistance. E13 safety compliance is also built in.







V3G, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







V3S, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







V3G detail view

(click image to enlarge)







V3S detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The V3G weighs 3 kg and measures 198 x 185 x 52mm while the V3S is heavier (4 Kg) and measures 273.8 x 185 x 73mm. The both offer 9-36V DC inputs via 3-pin terminal blocks with ATX mode support and ignition delay on/off control.Both V3 Series models support up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM via a single socket and provide an mSATA interface and a 2.5-inch SATA bay. SATA drives are externally removable on the V3S whereas the V3G bay is internal. Other common features include 2x USB 2.0 host ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, 2x DVI-D ports for up to 1920 x 1200 resolution, and audio I/O jacks based on a Realtek ALC886 HD codec.Both systems provide DIO interfaces listed as “8x DI 5V TTL and 8x DO 12V TTL, 2x DI (from MCU) 3.3V TTL 1x 12V with 1A dry relay.” They also both supply a U-blox NEO-M8N/ADXL 345 GPS/GLONASS with G-sensor module, as well as an optional external CAN bus port. An RTC with Li-Ion battery and hardware monitoring are also available.The two systems differ in that the V3S has 6x GbE ports, 4x of which have PoE support. The V3G is limited to dual GbE ports using the same Intel i210IT controllers.

The V3S has both internal and external full-size mini-PCIe slots, both with dual SIM card slots, as well as a half-size internal mini-PCIe slot. The external slot supports mini-PCIe 3.0. The V3G lacks the external full-size mini-PCIe and is limited to internal half- and full-size readers with dual SIM slots. Both models supply 7x SMA antenna holes, including one for the GPS.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Lanner’s V3 Series transportation computers. More information may be found in Lanner’s V3 Series announcement and the V3G and V3S product pages.