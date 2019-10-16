In-vehicle computer supports new MaaS stack

Axiomtek’s fanless, rugged “UST100-504-FL” automotive PC runs Ubuntu 18.04 or Windows on 6th or 7th Gen Intel chips, and offers SATA, HDMI, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 3x mini-PCIe, a slide-rail design, and the new AMS/AXView for MaaS discovery.



Axiomtek announced a rugged in-vehicle PC that runs Ubuntu 18.04, Windows 10, or Windows 7 on Intel’s Skylake or Kaby Lake processors. The UST100-504-FL is aimed at “in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications,” and is especially suited for police and emergency vehicles, says Axiomtek. There’s also a new Agent MaaS Suite (AMS) IoT management suite available (see farther below).







UST100-504-FL and slide-rail case

The fanless, relatively compact 185 x 150 x 65.15mm system offers single-sided I/O and a slide-rail design. You can quickly slide the top half of the chassis forward for easy maintenance of the 2.5-inch SATA drive and the 3x mini-PCIe slots, says the company.

The system has an LGA1151 socket that supports 35W TDP 6th or 7th Gen Core of Pentium processors. There’s also an Intel H110 chipset and support for up to 16GB of DDR4-1866/2133/2400 via a single slot.

The UST100-504-FL has 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, the SATA bay, and a single HDMI 1.4b port. Optional I/O includes mic-in and line-out jacks and DB9 ports with 4-in/4-out DIO and either RS-232 or RS-232/422/485.







UST100-504-FL with COM, DIO, and audio options installed

Two full-size mini-PCIe slots with accompanying SIM card slots and 4x antenna holes support USB and PCIe, and one of them also supports mSATA. There’s also a half-size mini-PCIe with mSATA and USB signals. A WiFi kit is optional.

The UST100-504-FL has a 12V/24VDC terminal block input that supports ACC ignition. There’s also a reset button, remote and power switches, a watchdog, 2x LEDs, and an optional 24V/120W adapter.

The IP30-protected, 1.7 kg system runs at -40 to 60°C with 0% to 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. The 3Grms vibration resistance is compliant with MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6C-VL Category 4. Other compliances include CE, FCC, and ISO 7637-2.



Agent MaaS Suite

The UST100-504-FL is supported with Axiomtek’s AXView 2.0 embedded monitoring software for IIoT, as well as AMS.AXView, an enhanced version of AXView that integrates its new Agent MaaS Suite (AMS). AMS provides Canonical’s MaaS (Metal as a Service) stack for cloud-connected automatic discovery of network devices.







AMS/AXView conceptual diagram

AMS.AXView provides device setting and monitoring, event detection, and notification, and integrates the Node-RED visual programming development tool. JavaScript is used for flow design and development.

Although the UST100-504-FL is said to offer AMS/AXView 2.0, the AMS product page says that AMS is instead integrated with AXView 3.0. This third-gen product supports a variety of plug-in protocols, allowing users to manage connected devices through serial or LAN ports. Supported protocols include Modbus, MQTT, Socket, WebSocket, HTTP, and TCP/UDP.



Further information

No price was supplied for the “coming soon” UST100-504-FL. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.

