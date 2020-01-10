In-vehicle computer rolls with Whiskey Lake

Vecow’s rugged, Linux-ready “RMS-1000” in-vehicle computer is a 1U rackmount system with 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs, dual SATA bays, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, and 8x GbE ports, 6x of which have M12 connectors.



Vecow has returned to the Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake UE series that it used in its recent, SPC-5000 and -5100 industrial computers with a 1U rackmount RMS-1000 Series in-vehicle computer aimed primarily at rolling stock applications. Other possibilities include ADAS, in-vehicle surveillance, fleet management, traffic control, passenger infotainment, and AIoT/industry 4.0. Vecow also recently announced a 7th or 6th Gen based IVH-9024MX ICY in-vehicle system that is also targeted primarily at trains.







RMS-1000

(click image to enlarge)



Two models are available: The RMS-1000 has a 9-48V DC input and supports -40 to 70°C temperatures. The otherwise identical RMS-1100 model features a 16-160V DC input with 500V surge protection and 4kV DC isolation, but with a narrower -40 to 55°C range. Both models feature 3-pin terminal block power inputs and remote switches and offer ignition control.

The 482.6 x 301.4 x 44mm, 4 kg system offers 50G, half-sine, 11ms shock and 5Grms, 5Hz to 500Hz, 3 Axis vibration resistance. There’s also 5% to 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 compliances for EMC.

The fanless RMS-1000 Series defaults to a quad-core, 8-thread, 1.7GHz Core i7-8665UE with 8MB cache and 24-EU Intel Gen 9.5 HD Graphics 620. It also supports other Whiskey Lake Core i7/i5/i3 processors, all with 15W TDP. Linux and Windows are supported.

The RMS-1000 Series can load up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 via a single slot, and provides dual front-accessible SATA III SSD/HDD trays. Available on request are two full-size mini-PCIe slots that support PCIe and USB. One of them supports optional mSATA storage and the other has an internal SIM slot for cellular communications.

The computer is further equipped with 8x Gigabit Ethernet ports with WoL, PXE, and iAMT 12.0. Six of the GbE ports have rugged, X-coded M12 connectors. You also get 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports and dual RS-232/422/485 DB9 ports.

Dual displays are enabled with an up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz DisplayPort and an up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz DVI-D port. Dual Realtek ALC892 driven audio jacks are also available. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, and an optional TPM 2.0 chip.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the RMS-1000 Series. More information may be found in Vecow’s RMS-1000 datasheet (PDF).

