IMX8M Pico-ITX board features Raspberry Pi expansion

The ND108T from ICP Germany is a Pico-ITX board that runs Yocto or Android OS on NXP’s i.MX8M processor. The board sports a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header with GPIO, up to 4GB RAM and dual Gbit Ethernet.

ICP (Industrial Computer Products) Germany has released an i.MX8M-based Pico-ITX SBC that it’s positioning as an industrial replacement for a Raspberry Pi SBC. The 100 x 72mm board serves up a 1.5GHz NXP i.MX8M in either quad- or dual-core versions. Memory options include 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM with 1600MHz clock rate. There’s a standard Mini-PCIe with PCIe and USB signal. A Raspberry PI-compatible 40 pin header with GPIO signal is available as an expansion slot. For the 40 pin GPIO interface the API library is available.



ND108T front (left) and back

(click images to enlarge)

So far in 2020, we’ve only seen a couple of boards that combine Pico-ITX form factor with the i.MX8M: the armStone MX8M from F&S Elektronik Systeme and iWave’s iW-RainboW-G34D dev kit based on the i.MX8M Mini. Neither of those boards have the 40-pin Raspberry Pi expansion like the ND108T.

In the basic version, ND108T comes with HDMI 2.0 with 4K resolution, GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 1x RS-232/422/485, and audio line-out and mic-in. A USB 2.0 OTG or the UART are also available for programming and debugging. For mass storage you get an eMMC with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB storage and a Micro SD card slot for expansion.





ND108T configuration options

(click image to enlarge)

The basic version can be upgraded if required, says ICP. Dual GbE or other display connectors like LVDS or Display Port are optional. The ND108T operates from a 12V power supply in a temperature range of 0°C to 60°C and complies with the CE/FCC Class B standard. Operating system support includes Yocto Sumo (Kernel version 4.14.98) and Android 9 (Pie, Kernel version 4.14.98) Board Support Packages (BSPs).

Further information

Available for sale now, pricing appears to be available for those that register on ICP’s website. For more information, see the ND108T product page.