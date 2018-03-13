i.MX8M SBC on pre-order for $165

Boundary Devices has launched a $165 “Nitrogen8M” SBC that runs Linux or Android on a quad-core i.MX8M with GbE, WiFi, BT, HDMI 2.0, mini-PCIe, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, 4x USB 3.0, and optional -40 to 85°C support.



Boundary Devices has updated its Nitrogen line of NXP i.MX based SBCs with a Nitrogen8M model that runs Android, Yocto, Ubuntu, Buildroot, or Debian based Linux on NXP’s i.MX8M. Available on pre-order starting at $165 with 2GB RAM, the SBC will ship this Spring.

At 136.7 x 87mm, the Nitrogen8M is slightly larger than the i.MX7 based Nitrogen7 and much larger than the earlier i.MX6-fueled Nitrogen6. Boundary Devices is also known for its open source, i.MX6 based BD-SL-i.MX6, which was sold by Freescale (now NXP) as the SABRE Lite.







Nitrogen8M, front and back

The Nitrogen8M Board is also available as part of a $190 Accessory Kit that adds a 5V power adapter, serial cable, antenna, battery, and microSD card pre-loaded with a Linux OS. An unpriced Nitrogen8M Development Kit that also adds a touchscreen should be available for order soon.

The Nitrogen8M comes standard with the quad-core i.MX8M Quad, but Dual and QuadLite models are also available. No clock rate was listed for the four Cortex-A53 cores, but they are typically clocked to 1.5GHz. FreeRTOS is supported on the SoC’s Cortex-M4F MCU.

The board defaults to 2GB of LPDDR4, but 1GB to 4GB is optional. You can choose between a microSD Card slot or 8GB eMMC, with the latter expandable to 128GB. There are 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C versions, plus volume-order options including conformal coating and the elimination of certain features to save on cost.

The Nitrogen8M ships with a 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 port and touch-enabled MIPI-DSI connection. You also get a pair of MIPI-CSI links and audio I/O. A GbE port is onboard along with a BD-SDMAC wireless module with precertified WiFi-ac and Bluetooth 4.1.







Nitrogen8M (left) and i.MX8M block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The Nitrogen8M has 3x USB 3.0 host ports and a micro-USB 3.0 OTG port. Other I/O includes serial, CAN, SPI, I2C, and JTAG, and you get an RTC with battery. For expansion there’s a full-size mini-PCIe slot plus an optional mini-PCIe daughter card. This likely connects to the one of two 60-pin high-speed expansion interfaces that offers dual PCIe links.

Specifications listed for the Nitrogen8M include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Quad (4x Cortex-A53); optional dual-core Dual or quad-core QuadLite); Vivante GC7000Lite GPU; Cortex-M4F @ 266MHz

Memory/storage: 2GB LPDDR4 RAM (optionally 1GB or 4GB) MicroSD slot or 8GB eMMC (expandable to up to 128GB) MicroSD card preloaded with Linux available with accessory kit 16MB QSPI

Multimedia I/O: HDMI 2.0 port with CEC for up to 4k@60 with HDR MIPI-DSI (4-lane) for up to 1080p60 with touch support Touchscreen available with dev kit 2x MIPI-CSI (4-lane) Audio L/R/mic jack Speaker out interface 1W per channel amp

Wireless: 802.11ac WiFi (pre-certified BD-SDMAC module) Bluetooth 4.1 (pre-certified BD-SDMAC module) Antenna available with accessory kit

Networking — 10/100/1000 Ethernet port

Other I/O: 3x USB 3.0 host ports Micro-USB 3.0 OTG port 3x I2C 2x RS-232 CAN, SPI, JTAG

Expansion: Up to 2x miniPCIe (1x standard, 1x via optional daughter card) 2x 60-pin high-speed connectors (see block diagram)

Other features — RTC with battery; 10-year lifespan; serial cable available with accessory kit

Power — 5V DC input; 5V adapter and battery available with accessory kit

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C; optional -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 136.7 x 87mm

Operating system — Android, Yocto, Ubuntu, Buildroot, or Debian; BSP with U-Boot, Linux Kernel, Yocto-based Qt, user-space components; FreeRTOS supported on Cortex-M4F

The Nitrogen8M joins other i.MX8M based SBCs including SolidRun’s HummingBoard Pulse and Technexion’s similarly open source (Wandboard.org) Wand-Pi-8M. Like the armStone MX8M from F&S, the Nitrogen8M is a commercial, proprietary offering. There are also some sandwich-style carrier boards sold as SBCs such as CompuLab’s SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit and Variscite’s VAR-DT8MCustomBoard SBC. Most of these will similarly ship in May or June.



Further information

The Nitrogen8M (NIT8MQ_2rWB_BRD) is available for pre-order starting at $165, with shipments due this Spring. More information may be found in the Boundary Devices Nitrogen8M product page.

