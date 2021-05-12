i.MX8M Mini SBC offers dual GbE with PoE

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Gateworks has launched a “Venice GW7200” SBC that runs Ubuntu on an i.MX8M Mini with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. Highlights include 2x GbE with PoE, 2x mini-PCIe, MIPI DSI/CSI, and -40 to 85°C support.



Last year when Gateworks announced its 105 x 100mm GW7300 SBC based on NXP’s i.MX8M Mini, the company said there would be three more Mini-based Venice SBCs, including a 140 x 100mm GW7400, 100 x 70mm GW7200, and 100 x 35mm GW7100. The GW7200 has now arrived with the same dual GbE with PoE capability as the GW7300, but with one less mini-PCIe slot and no standard USB host port.







Venice GW7200 and block diagram

Unlike NXP’s i.MX8 and i.MX8M, the i.MX8M Mini lacks 4K video, but it is faster and more power efficient than the i.MX8M — its 4x Cortex-A53 cores are clocked here at 1.6GHz. There is also a 400MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.

Four Venice GW7200 SKUs are available: 1GB LPDDR4 with 8GB eMMC, 4GB LPDDR4 with 64GB eMMC, and either configuration with the addition of a GPS receiver with antenna connector. A GW7200 Development Kit version builds on any of these models with an Ubuntu BSP, bootloader, JTAG programmer, cables, and power supply.

As usual with Gateworks, there is extensive documentation, including 3D STEP files Customization services are available including the optional USB host port shown on the block diagram.

The Venice GW7200 is equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports — one with passive PoE and the other with active PoE. Other features include a micro-USB OTG port, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, I2S audio, and a variety of serial and I/O headers.







Venice GW7200 detail views

The SBC is equipped with an RTC, watchdog, PMIC, and a 3-axis accelerometer. The roughly Pico-ITX sized SBC has a -40 to 85°C operating range and an 8-60V DC input.

Specifications listed for the Venice GW7200 include:

Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.6GHz); Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz; GCNanoUltra for 3D, GC320 for 2D GPUs; 1080p60 H.264, VP8/1080p60 H.265, H.264, VP8, VP9 video

Memory/storage: 1GB LPDDR4 with 8GB eMMC or 4GB with 64GB MicroSD slot (with nano-SIM slot)

Networking/wireless: 2x GbE ports (1x with passive PoE, 1x with active 802.3at/af) WiFi and cellular available via mini-PCIe (see expansion) Optional u-blox ZOE-M8 GPS receiver with MMCX ant. connector

Media I/O: MIPI-DSI for up to 1080p60 MIPI-CSI I2S audio

Other I/O: Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Optional USB 2.0 host port RS232/RS485, serial TTL I2C, SPI, DIO, ADC, fan

Expansion: 2x mini-PCIe slots for WiFi, and cellular Nano-SIM slot built into microSD Optional mini-PCIe cards including LTE CATM1/4, 802.11ac, sub-1GHz, Iridium, etc.

Other features — RTC with battery slot; watchdog; serial EEPROM; digital 3-axis MEMS accelerometer; tamper switch; user pushbutton; optional dev kit with JTAG programmer, cables, power supply, BSP, etc.

Power — 8-60V DC input jack or via active PoE; [email protected]°C typical consumption; reverse voltage protection; PMIC with remote management; power supply with Dev Kit bundle; 15W power to mini-PCIe

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 100 x 70 x 21mm; 74 g

Operating system — Ubuntu BSP with U-Boot with dev kit version



Further information

The Venice GW7200 appears to be available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Gateworks’ announcement and product page.