i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMI

Mar 23, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 1702 views

Garz & Fricke’s “Tanaro” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x Ethernet, mini-PCIe, LVDS with optional touchscreens, and isolated CAN and serial ports.

Garz & Fricke announced a “coming up” Tanaro (or Tanaro Core) SBC that features NXP’s quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad, the faster, but HD-only cousin to the i.MX8M. It follows other Garz & Fricke SBCs including its smaller, i.MX6 ULL based Nallino Core, as well as other Mini-based SBCs including Seco’s SBC-C61 and Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M_Mini.



Tanaro
(click image to enlarge)

Manufactured in Hamburg, Germany, the 159 x 80 x 18mm Tanaro has a 0 to 60°C range and wide-range 9-32V power. The SBC is designed for Human Machine Interface (HMI) panel-PC applications and is available with flush, rear, and panel mounts, with optional touchscreens from 7 to 32 inches.

The Tanaro runs Yocto based Linux or Android on the quad-core version of the Cortex-M4 equipped Mini. RAM tops out at 1GB LPDDR4 instead of 2GB or 4GB for the SBCs listed above. There’s also 4GB MLC eMMC and a microSD slot.



Tanaro (left) and i.MX8M Mini block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)

The Tanaro is equipped with coastline ports including USB host, micro-USB OTG, and both Fast and Gigabit Ethernet ports. A mini-PCIe slot supports optional WiFi/BT or 4G modules.

Media interfaces include LVDS with touch and backlight support, a MIPI-CSI camera connection, and several audio interfaces. Serial interfaces include isolated CAN and RS-485.

Specifications listed for the Tanaro include:

  • Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.8GHz); GCNanoUltra GPU for 3D, GC320 for 2D; Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz
  • Memory/storage:
    • 1GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 4GB MLC eMMC
    • MicroSD slot
  • Networking/wireless:
    • 10/100 Ethernet port
    • 10/100/1000 (GbE) port
    • Optional wireless via mini-PCIe (see farther below)
  • Media I/O:
    • Dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS
    • PCAP (I2C) touch interface with 12V backlight interface (PWM)
    • MIPI-CSI interface
    • Mic input
    • Speaker out connector
    • Internal speaker connector
  • Other I/O:
    • USB 2.0 host port
    • Micro-USB OTG port
    • 2x RS-232 interfaces
    • Isolated RS-485 interface
    • Isolated CAN interface
  • Expansion — Mini-PCIe half-size slot for optional WiFi-n/BT 4.0 or 3G/4G cards
  • Other features — RTC with battery
  • Power — 9-32V DC input (nom. 13-32V); PMIC
  • Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C; 5 to 95% relative humidity tolerance
  • Dimensions — 159 x 80 x 18mm
  • Weight — 102 g
  • Operating system — Yocto based Linux; Android

 
Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming up” Tanaro. More information may be found in Garz & Fricke’s announcement and product page.

 

