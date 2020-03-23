i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMI

i.MX8M Mini SBC aims for industrial HMIMar 23, 2020 — by Eric Brown — 1702 views
Garz & Fricke’s “Tanaro” SBC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with 2x Ethernet, mini-PCIe, LVDS with optional touchscreens, and isolated CAN and serial ports.
Garz & Fricke announced a “coming up” Tanaro (or Tanaro Core) SBC that features NXP’s quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini Quad, the faster, but HD-only cousin to the i.MX8M. It follows other Garz & Fricke SBCs including its smaller, i.MX6 ULL based Nallino Core, as well as other Mini-based SBCs including Seco’s SBC-C61 and Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen8M_Mini.
Tanaro
(click image to enlarge)
Manufactured in Hamburg, Germany, the 159 x 80 x 18mm Tanaro has a 0 to 60°C range and wide-range 9-32V power. The SBC is designed for Human Machine Interface (HMI) panel-PC applications and is available with flush, rear, and panel mounts, with optional touchscreens from 7 to 32 inches.
The Tanaro runs Yocto based Linux or Android on the quad-core version of the Cortex-M4 equipped Mini. RAM tops out at 1GB LPDDR4 instead of 2GB or 4GB for the SBCs listed above. There’s also 4GB MLC eMMC and a microSD slot.
Tanaro (left) and i.MX8M Mini block diagrams
(click images to enlarge)
The Tanaro is equipped with coastline ports including USB host, micro-USB OTG, and both Fast and Gigabit Ethernet ports. A mini-PCIe slot supports optional WiFi/BT or 4G modules.
Media interfaces include LVDS with touch and backlight support, a MIPI-CSI camera connection, and several audio interfaces. Serial interfaces include isolated CAN and RS-485.
Specifications listed for the Tanaro include:
- Processor — NXP i.MX8M Mini Quad (4x Cortex-A53 @ up to 1.8GHz); GCNanoUltra GPU for 3D, GC320 for 2D; Cortex-M4F @ 400MHz
- Memory/storage:
- 1GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 4GB MLC eMMC
- MicroSD slot
- Networking/wireless:
- 10/100 Ethernet port
- 10/100/1000 (GbE) port
- Optional wireless via mini-PCIe (see farther below)
- Media I/O:
- Dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS
- PCAP (I2C) touch interface with 12V backlight interface (PWM)
- MIPI-CSI interface
- Mic input
- Speaker out connector
- Internal speaker connector
- Other I/O:
- USB 2.0 host port
- Micro-USB OTG port
- 2x RS-232 interfaces
- Isolated RS-485 interface
- Isolated CAN interface
- Expansion — Mini-PCIe half-size slot for optional WiFi-n/BT 4.0 or 3G/4G cards
- Other features — RTC with battery
- Power — 9-32V DC input (nom. 13-32V); PMIC
- Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C; 5 to 95% relative humidity tolerance
- Dimensions — 159 x 80 x 18mm
- Weight — 102 g
- Operating system — Yocto based Linux; Android
Further information
No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming up” Tanaro. More information may be found in Garz & Fricke’s announcement and product page.
