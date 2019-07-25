i.MX8M Mini module offers a choice of two carrier boards

Emtrion’s “emCON-MX8MM” SODIMM module runs Linux on an up to quad -A53 i.MX8M Mini SoC with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC. The module is available with Avari and Bvari carrier boards.



Emtrion, which recently launched a emSTAMP-Argon module and emSBC argon SBC with an STM32MP157 SoC, has now posted a product page for a SODIMM-style emCON-MX8MM module that features NXP’s i.MX8M Mini. The up to quad-core, Cortex-A53 SoC, which features a 400MHz Cortex-M4 chip and 3D GPU with HD video support has appeared on a number of compute modules, including the recent Keith & Koep Trizeps VIII Mini.







emCON-MX8MM

(click image to enlarge)







emCON-MX8MM and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The emCON-MX8MM module supports Quad, QuadLite, Dual, DualLite, Solo, and SoloLite versions of the power-stingy, 14nm Mini SoC and clocks the -A53 cores at up to 2.0GHz. BSPs are available for Linux and Android, with support for FreeRTOS on the Cortex-M4. QNX and various Windows flavors are available on request.The 85 x 50 x 10mm module ships with LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, and a GbE controller. Interfaces expressed via the 314-pin edge connector include LVDS, MIPI-CSI, and I2S and SPDIF digital audio. You also get PCIe, 4x UART, and USB 2.0 host and OTG connections.

The emCON-MX8MM is further equipped with 2x I2C, 2x SPI, 8x GPIO, 4x PWM, and 8- and 4-bit SDIO/MMC/SD. There’s also an RTC and support for 0 to 70°C temperatures, with optional -25 to 85°C support.



Avari and Bvari carriers

The emCON-MX8MM is compatible with two existing carriers. We covered the Avari carrier in our Feb. 2018 report on Emtrion’s emCON-RZ/G1H module featuring the octa-core Renesas RZ/G1H SoC.







Avari (left) and Bvari

(click images to enlarge)



The 150 x 100mm Avari offers a microSD slot plus HDMI, SATA, GbE, USB 3.0, mini-USB 2.0 OTG, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports. There’s also a mini-PCIe socket, an optional WiFi/BT module with SIM slot, 2x LVDS, 2x MIPI-CSI-2, 2x CAN, RGB with touch, several serial interfaces, and much more.

The Bvari is a 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX baseboard with pretty much everything the Avari has plus a PCIe x4 socket, a dedicated mSATA socket, and more. There’s a 9-36V input and -25 to 80°C support.



Further information

The emCON-MX8MM module is “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Emtrion’s emCON-MX8MM announcement and product page, which has links to the Avari and Bvari product pages.