i.MX8M COM and carrier support NVMe

MYIR’s -30 to 80°C tolerant “MYC-JX8MX CPU Module” runs Linux on a quad -A53 i.MX8M with 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC. A “MYD-JX8MX” dev board adds 5x USB 3.0 plus mini-PCIe and PCIe x4 for NVMe.



MYIR, which has spun several embedded modules and SBCs with NXP’s low-power, Cortex-A7 based i.MX6 UL and i.MX6 ULL, such as its MYC-Y6ULX module and MYD-Y6ULX-HMI dev board, has launched its first board based on one of NXP’s much more powerful i.MX8 processors. The 82 x 52mm, $99 and up MYC-JX8MX CPU Module features the i.MX8M and connects via a 314-pin MXM 3.0 edge finger to a $279 and up MYD-JX8MX dev board. The -30 to 80°C ready product is aimed at applications including scanning/imaging, building automation and smart home, HMI, and machine vision.







MYC-JX8MX CPU Module (left) and MYD-JX8MX baseboard

MYC-JX8MX detail view and block diagram

MYD-JX8MX dev board with MYC-JX8MX CPU Module

The MYC-JX8MX CPU Module follows other sandwich-style i.MX8M offerings such as Phytec’s phyCORE-i.MX 8M and phyBoard-Polaris SBC and Google’s AI-enabled Coral SOM and Coral Dev Board . The module runs a Yocto Project based stack with Linux 4.9.88 on the quad-core version of the Cortex-A53 based i.MX8M, which is here clocked to 1.3GHz. The i.MX8M also includes a Vivante GC7000Lite GPU and VPU and a 266MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.The 5V/0.5A powered MYC-JX8MX CPU Module integrates 1GB or 2GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, and 256Mb QSPI flash. There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet PHY and a PMIC on board. The MXM 3.0 connector expresses the wide range of industrial and media interfaces available on the general-purpose i.MX8M, many of which are available on the optional MYD-JX8MX development board.The MYD-JX8MX dev board builds on the MYC-JX8MX foundation with a microSD slot, GbE port, 4x USB 3.0 host ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-C host/device port. The dev board supplies a wireless module with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 4.2 supported with dual antenna mounts. You can add a 4G LTE module using the single, USB-based mini-PCIe interface and SIM slot, and there’s also a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface that supports NVMe SSDs.

For displays, you get an HDMI 2.0a port with 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz video plus an HD ready MIPI-DSI interface and dual LVDS connectors. There’s also a capacitive touchscreen interface with backlight support. Other media features include dual audio jack and 2x 4-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces with an optional, 5-megapixel MY-CAM003M camera selling for $29.







MYD-JX8MX dev board detail views

The 12V/3A, 180 x 110mm dev board is further equipped with dual RS232 and single serial debug connectors as well as 40- and 30-pin expansion connectors. There’s also an RTC with battery holder plus LEDs and reset, user, and power buttons. As usual with MYIR, the module and dev board are extensively documented, but they do not appear to ship with schematics like MYIR’s Rico and Z-turn SBCs.



Further information

The MYC-JX8MX CPU Module is available for $99 (1GB) or $119 (2GB, and the MYD-JX8MX development board with module goes for $279 (1GB) or $299 (2GB). More information may be found in MYIR’s MYC-JX8MX announcement and product page and MYD-JX8MX product page.

