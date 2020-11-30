i.MX8M based SMARC module adds crypto chip and optional TSN

Adlink’s rugged, Linux-ready “LEC-iMX8M” SMARC module combines a quad -A53 i.MX8M with a crypto chip plus up to 4GB DDR3L, up to 64GB eMMC, and support for HDMI 2.0a with 4K, 2x MIPI-CSI2, and up to 2x GbE with optional TSN.



Earlier this month, we reported on Adlink’s SMARC 2.1 form-factor LEC-IMX8MP module with NXP’s AI-enabled i.MX8M Plus. Adlink has also posted a preliminary product page for a SMARC 2.1 module that builds on the standard, similarly quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The rugged LEC-iMX8M module is notable for its additional, AES-128-enabled cryptography chip with hardware key storage for up to 16 keys, certificates, or data.







LEC-iMX8M and block diagram

The “preliminary,” yet to be announced LEC-iMX8M joins other i.MX8M SMARC entries such as Seco’s SM-C12 and Ibase’s RM-N8M . These modules similarly use the “short” 82 x 50mm SMARC form-factor.

The LEC-iMX8M offers BSPs for Yocto (with GitHub page) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Linux distributions plus Windows 10 IoT Core and on request, Android 8.1. The module supports Dual, Quad, or QuadLite (no VPU) models at up to 1.5GHz. The i.MX8M integrates a Cortex-M4 chip and a 3D-ready GC7000Lite GPU.

The module is available with 1GB to 4GB soldered DDR3L RAM plus 8GB to 32GB eMMC 5.0, with 64GB available as a build option. Media features include HDMI 2.0a with up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz output and single/dual channel, 24-bit LVDS. There is also a build option for 4-lane MIPI-DSI at up to 1080p @60fps.

Additional media interfaces include 4- and 2-lane MIPI-CSI2 camera interfaces. The module offers 2x I2S audio interfaces and supports an ES8316 audio codec available on an undisclosed carrier board.

The LEC-iMX8M provides a GbE controller with an option for a second GbE implemented via Intel i210. Both offer IEEE-1588 compliant PTP (Precision Time Protocol) and optional TSN support. There are also 2x PCIe x1 Gen 2.1 interfaces for expansion.

The module is equipped with 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and a single USB 2.0 OTG interface. Other I/Os include 3x UART, 2x SPI, 6x I2C, 12x GPIO, SDIO, and CAN 2.0B with CAN-FD support. Additional features include a PMIC, an RTC, a 30-pin debug header, and Adlink’s SEMA Board Controller with watchdog, monitoring, and boot configuration features.

Adlink is offering the 15-year supported module in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models. Both provide 5-90% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance and shock and vibration resistance compliant with IEC 60068-2-64, IEC-60068-2-27, and MIL-STD-202 F. A heat-spreader and heatsink are optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” LEC-iMX8M. There are already several holding pages at distributors such as Mouser and Arrow. More information may be found in Adlink’s product page.