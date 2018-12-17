i.MX8M based Pico-ITX SBC has both HDMI and mini-DP

Kontron’s Pico-ITX form-factor “pITX-iMX8M” SBC runs Linux or Android on a dual- or quad-core NXP i.MX8M SoC with Mini-DP and HDMI, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and M.2 expansion.



The pITX-iMX8M is the first i.MX8M based product from Kontron and the second i.MX8M based Pico-ITX board we’ve seen after F&S’ armStone MX8M. Other SBCs to use this mid-range i.MX8 SoC — NXP also offers a higher-end, up to hexa-core i.MX8 QuadMax and lower-end, Cortex-A35 based i.MX8X – include Boundary Devices’ 136.7 x 87mm Nitrogen8M and Phytec’s sandwich-style, 100 x 100mm phyBoard-Polaris SBC.







pITX-iMX8M, front and back



We saw no announcement of the “coming soon” pITX-iMX8M, but CNXSoft spotted the product page. There’s still no spec list, but the announcement seems to cover most of the features.

Kontron offers dual- and quad-core versions of the up to 1.5GHz, Cortex-A53 based i.MX8M, which also features a Vivante GPU and a Cortex-M4 MCU. The quad-core option uses the QuadLite model, which lacks the VPU (video processing unit) of the Quad model. You get a choice of Yocto Project based Linux or Android BSPs.







pITX-iMX8M

(click image to enlarge)



The 100 x 72mm board ships with 4GB of soldered LPDDR4 and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1. Mini-DisplayPort and HDMI ports provide 4K video resolution with HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). You also get dual-channel LVDS plus audio headers including S/PDIF, line-in, line-out, and mic-in.

The pITX-iMX8M provides 2x GbE ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 headers, and 8x GPIOs. Peripheral expansion is available via a half-size M.2 connector with support for PCIe and USB 3.0 driven cards. There’s also a micro-SIM slot for cellular support built into a combo-style microSD slot.

The pITX-iMX8M ships with TPM 2.0, as well as Kontron’s optional Approtect security platform. Approtect us built around a Wibu Systems CodeMeter security chip.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” and “cost optimized” pITX-iMX8M SBC. More information may be found on Kontron’s pITX-iMX8M product page.