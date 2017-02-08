HVAC-focused I/O device server runs OpenWrt

Barix’s OpenWrt-driven “Barionet 1000″ is its first Barionet programmable I/O controller to run Linux, and the first to offer WiFi and USB connectivity.



Barix is rebooting its line of HVAC-oriented Barionet universal programmable I/O devices with the Barionet 1000. This is the first model to run on Linux, the first to offer WiFi, and the first to supply USB connectivity. Thanks to OpenWrt stack, it also appears to be the first to support IPv6 networking.

Switzerland based Barix, which is primarily known for its audio streaming technology, has offered its Barionet line for over a decade, controlled by its Barix ABCL programming language. Barix ABCL based products such as the Barionet 50 will continue to be supported, but the future lies with OpenWrt.







Barionet 1000

The Barionet 1000 supports “the latest industry trend for open source control, and provides systems integrators and OEMs with a clean slate to program the device for almost any control or automation application desired,” says Barix. “Our goal in offering an open source Barionet is to open this technology to the wide range of people who know how to program in Linux.”

The Barionet 1000 is based closely on the earlier devices, with the same Din-rail case, and a similar base feature set including relay closures and digital and analog I/Os. It’s similarly suited for control and automation-based programmable functions, typically deployed in buildings and homes. These include access and door control; contact closure monitoring, environmental monitoring, alarming and logging; failover switching; motion detection and security camera control; photovoltaic power management; and temperature monitoring, logging, and HVAC control.

The 103 x 85 x 31mm Barionet 1000 is well documented except for the unstated processor. The device offers 64MB RAM and 16MB flash, as well as dual USB host ports for additional storage. There’s a 10/100 Ethernet port, 2.4Ghz 802.11b/g/n WiFi, and future plans for an optional LoRa wireless module.

The Barionet 1000 is further equipped with an RS-232 port, 2x relay outputs, 4x open collector (digital) outputs, and 8x contact closure inputs, 4x of which are analog capable. There are also 11x LEDs and an interface for a Dallas 1-wire 18DS20 temperature sensor.

The device supports wide-range, 9-30 VDC power, and is said to run at a maximum of 2.5W. The operating range is 0 to 50°C. Professional services are said to be available.



Further information

Pricing or availability of the Barix Barionet 1000 programmable I/O device server is unclear, but it’s likely to be available soon, and priced higher than the earlier, $189 Barionet 50. The product is being “launched” this week through Feb. 10 at ISE 2017 at the RAI Exhibition and Conference Center in Amsterdam, Stand 8-N270. More information may be found on the Barionet 1000 product page.

