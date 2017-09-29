Humanoid social robot is customizable via Android/ROS SDK

AvatarMind is prepping a mobile, humanoid “iPal” companion robot with an Android/ROS SDK, natural language capability, and face and emotion recognition.



AvatarMind recently began shipping an early version of its mobile, humanoid iPal robot in China, and is now preparing for a U.S. release. Applications include conversational companionship for elders, special needs children, and hospital patients, as well as educational and retail/hospitality applications.







iPal handshake (left) and an iPal duo

The 105cm (3.5-foot) tall iPal is capable of speech dialog and understanding, as well as text to speech. The robot can detect and respond to different emotions, and can tell the difference between a question and an answer.

The iPal can also perform face recognition, object tracking and following, and maze running, and can adaptively learn the preferences and habits of members of a host family. The robot can be programmed to sing songs, tell stories, and dance, as well as teach English, math, science, technology and other subjects.







AvatarMind CEO John Ostrem and his iPals at RoboBusiness

AvatarMind has been showing off an iPal prototype at several shows over the last year, starting with CES 2017. We ran into the robot — and AvatarMind CEO John Ostrem — at the RoboBusiness show in Santa Clara, CA this week, Ostrem told us he would soon announce an early beta release of a U.S. focused Android/ROS SDK for the iPal that will be available to a relatively small number of university and research developers (see farther below). This will be followed by a wider rollout in the U.S. later this year or in early 2018.

The iPal has a semi-humanoid form, including articulated arms and fingers, but there’s no gripping function. Instead of feet, there’s a 4-wheel base. This helps improve safety and keep costs down to the $1,500 and $2,000 range compared to a fully ambulatory design such as Aldebaran’s soccer-playing Nao.