Huge Coffee Lake Refresh system has four PCIe slots for Nvidia and AMD graphics

Vecow’s rugged, Linux-friendly “GPC-1000” computer has 8th or 9th Gen CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4 and provides 4x PCIe slots that support dual-slot graphics. Other highlights include 4x GbE with optional PoE+, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, 4x serial, 2x SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, and a 9-55V input.



Vecow announced the release of the GPC-1000 Series Expandable Dual GPU AI Computing System, billed as the industry’s first “workstation-grade embedded system with 9V to 55V DC power input and powered by dual graphics.” If that sounds like a lot of product name, well, the GPC-1000 is a lot of computer. The 369.2 x 242.7 x 208.9mm system is the latest of a growing number of big-assed embedded systems, such as Axiomtek’s recent, 7th Gen IPC974-519-FL, with full sized PCIe slots that support graphics boards for AI and other vision processing applications.







GPC-1000 with occupied PCIe slot (left) and rear view



Vecow recently shipped several systems with 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors, such as the SPC-5200 and SPC-5100 and SPC-5000 . This time, it’s that other Intel 8th Gen family — Coffee Lake — that gets the nod along with similar, but slightly faster, up to octa-core 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh.

The GPC-1000 runs Linux or Windows 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 and Xeon models with an Intel C246 chipset, as shown in the table below. The system supports up to 64GB, 2666MHz DDR4 RAM. Applications include robotic control, autonomous vehicles, deep learning systems, factory automation, traffic vision, and the always troubling “public surveillance.”







GPC-1000 with empty PCIe slots and CPU list

(click images to enlarge)



The system’s 4x PCIe slots support dual Nvidia Tesla, Quadro, or GeForce graphics cards or AMD Radeon Pro and Radeon models at up to 750W per dual-slot board. Configurations include 2x PCIe x16 with x8 signals and single PCIe x16 with x4 and PCIe x16 with x1.

There are also dual full-size, PCIe/USB enabled mini-PCIe slots — one with mSATA storage support and the other accompanied by an external SIM card slot for an optional 4G/GPS module (with antenna). A WiFi/BT module with antenna is also optional. Vecow also mentions “optional 5G,” by which we think they mean to say that by the time 5G modules are available, the high-powered GPC-1000 will be up for the job.

The GPC-1000 is equipped with 4x 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2, 4x RS-232/422/485, and 4x GbE ports. One of the GbE ports supports iAMT 12.0, and they all offer WoL, PXE, and optional PoE+.

You get dual SATA III 2.5-inch bays with RAID 0/1 in addition to the mSATA-ready mini-PCIe, and there’s an 8-in/8-out DIO interface. Like all the Vecow computers we’ve seen, the GPC-1000 is notable for its optional, SUMIT A and B slots for stackable expansion.

Multiple independent displays are supported via 2x up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz DisplayPorts and a single HD-ready DVI-D port, in addition to the optional full-sized graphics boards. Dual audio jacks are driven by the 5.1-channel Realtek ALC892 HD Audio codec.

The 9-55V DC terminal block input features 80V surge protection and optional AC power supplies. There’s also a remote switch via terminal block, and a 1500W smart power budget for the PCIe slots. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, TPM, an LED, and wall mounting.

The fan-cooled. 9-Kilogram GPC-1000 supports -25 to 60°C temperatures with 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity resistance. Shock and vibration resistance is compliant with IEC 61373:2010, and there are also EN50155 and EN50121-3-2 rolling stock certifications.



Further information

The GPC-1000 Series Expandable Dual GPU AI Computing System is available now for sample order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.