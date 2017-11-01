Horseshoe shaped Arduino clone has an OLED display and loads of LEDs

On Kickstarter: the “DevDuino” is an Atmega32U4 based Arduino clone with an OLED display, microSD and micro-USB links, and optional breadboard and WiFi.



Created by French developer Alexandre Pailhoux, the DevDuino is an Arduino compatible with a U-shaped PCB that lets you add mezzanine shields on the bottom using male headers. Other standout features on this breadboard friendly board include a 1.3-inch 128 x 64 OLED display (SSD1306 controller) as well as a numerous LEDs. The DevDuino is available on Kickstarter through Dec. 1 for 37 Euros ($43) or 59 Euros with accessories.







DevDuino closeup of OLED display (left) and with an ExtensionBoard and StripBoard

DevDuino and its accessories

DevDuino with wireless module



The DevDuino starts with a 16MHz ATMEGA32U4 MCU with 2.5KB SRAM and 32KB flash. There’s also a microSD slot, temperature sensor, an RTC with battery slot, and a micro-USB port.Interfaces include 5x analog inputs and 17x GPIOs (3x buffered), both with accompanying LEDs. Other LEDs include dual power LEDs and LEDs linked to a reset pin and serial interfaces. Two more LEDs are designed for a “dark environment.” There’s also a 2-wire voltmeter, a power switch, and a push button wired to an interruption input.The accessories in the 59-Euro package include WiFi and Bluetooth modules, a 1GB microSD card, a 3V battery, and a micro-USB cable. There’s also a breadboard with 830 tie-points. An 87 Euro ($113) package gives you all the accessories along with a choice of colors.



Further information

The DevDuino, which at publication time was almost a third of the way toward its $9,305 Kickstarter goal, starts at 37 Euros ($43). Delivery is expected in early December directly after the Dec. 1 cutoff date. More information may be found on the DevDuino Kickstarter page.