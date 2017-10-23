Highly modular industrial computer offers Kaby Lake or Skylake CPUs

Cincoze’s rugged, “DX-1000” system offers 6th or 7th Gen Core and Xeon 3 chips plus triple displays, dual hot-swap SATA, 4x mini-PCIe, and other expansion.



At 242 x 174 x 77mm, the DX-1000 is larger than Cincoze’s similarly rugged, 150 x 105 x 56.02mm DA-1000, which runs on an Atom E3826. Logic Supply resells the Ubuntu-ready DA-1000 in the U.S., and will soon also be distributing the DX-1000. The more advanced and highly modular DX-1000 supports factory automation, machine vision, in-vehicle computing, mobile surveillance, and other space-constrained applications in demanding environmental conditions, says Taiwan based Cincoze.







The DX-1000 incorporates a “workstation grade” Intel C236 chipset with support for 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core and Xeon E3 processors in an LGA 1151 package. The Kaby Lake SKUs range from 35W TDP models including the dual-core i3-7100T and quad-core i5-7500T and i7-7700T, on up to the v6 version of the quad-core, 3.4GHz/3.8GHz Xeon E3-1275 with 73W TDP. Sixth generation Skylake options include 35W TE Core models such as the up to 3.4GHz i7-6700TE, as well as the 80W Xeon E3-1225 and up to 4GHz Xeon E3-1275. The Windows, as well as Ubuntu 14.04 and other Linux versions “by project.”The DX-1000 supports operating temperatures of -40 to 70°C, but only on the 35W Skylake-TE parts. The other configurations range from -40 to 40°C to -40 to 50°C. The system has rugged unibody construction with high tolerance to vibration (5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 Axes) and shock (50 Grms, half-sine 11 ms) when used with SSDs. The computer complies with EN50155/50121-3- 2 and E-mark certifications, “making the system suitable for various industrial rolling stock and vehicle applications,” says Cincoze.

The 3.6 Kg computer features a wide input power voltage of 9 to 48V DC and a 3-pin terminal block connector. The system also provides a supercapacitor backup battery, as well as protection against over-voltage, over-current, reverse power input, ESD, and surge effects.

The DX-1000 supports up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets, and offers dual SATA III bays for 2.5-inch drives, including RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 models. You can load up to 4x mSATA modules via the 4x full-size mini-PCIe slots, which also support optional wireless and I/O modules. A SIM socket and 3x antenna models are also included.

For wired communications there are dual GbE ports with WoL, PXE, teaming, Jumbo frame, and IEEE 1588v2. Optional modules give you 4x additional GbE ports either using RJ45 or rugged M12 ports. Two other options include 4x GbE ports with “PoE+” at up to 25.5W of Power-over-Ethernet per port, again with either RJ45 or M12.







Triple displays are available via dual 4K ready DisplayPorts and an HD-capable DVI-I port. Line-out and mic-in 3.5mm jacks are also onboard to support the Realtek ALC888 driven HD audio. The system is further equipped with 8x USB 3.0 ports and 4x powered RS-232/422/485 ports. You can expand your serial ports with optional 2x or 4x RS-232/422/485 modules.

The DX-1000 provides a proprietary CFM (Control Function Module) and 3x proprietary CMI (Combine Multiple I/O) interfaces that support homegrown expansion modules. The CFM interface supports the aforementioned PoE option, as well as an optional 12/24V Power Ignition Sensing Control Function module. The CMI interface supports the GbE and serial expansion options, as well as a 16x opto-isolated DIO (8-in, 8-out) module.

There are also mini-PCIe based options including 2x or 4x COM ports, 2x LAN ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and a FireWire option with a 1394A port and 2x 1394B ports. Other accessories include an external fan, 120W or 220W AC/DC adapters, and side-mount and DIN-rail mount kits. Wall and VESA mounting are standard. Other standard features include a watchdog, LEDs, and a variety of power, remote power, and reset buttons and switches.



No pricing or availability information was announced for the DX-1000. More information may be found at Cincoze’s DX-1000 product page.

