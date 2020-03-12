Highly expandable ATX board features 8th and 9th Gen CPUs

Win Enterprises’ “MB-50030” is an industrial ATX board with 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs with up to 128GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 0 to 60°C operation, and PCIe x16, 3x PCIe x4, 2x PCI, mini-PCIe, and M.2 expansion.



Win Enterprises announced its first Intel Coffee Lake based product and the only ATX board currently in its catalog. The 305 x 244mm MB-50030 industrial ATX board joins Portwell’s RUBY-D811-Q370 ATX board, which similarly supports 8th and 9th Gen (Coffee Lake Refresh) models.

The MB-50030 supports 8th gen models led by the octa-core, up to 3.8GHz Core i7-9700TE, as well as 9th Gen CPUs up to the hexa-core, up to 4.6GHz Core i7-8700K, TDPs range from 35W to 95W. The CPUs include Intel HD Gen 9 Graphics and are accompanied by an Intel Q370 chipset. No OS support is listed.







MB-50030 detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Although this is not a thin profile board, it’s not triple stacked either. It has a relatively wide 0 to 60°C operating range and an industrial-focused I/O mix. The board ships with up to 128GB DDR4 via 4x sockets, as well as 4x SATA 3.0 slots with RAID 0/1/5/10.

An M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot supports NVMe storage, as well as Intel Optane memory, and the mini-PCIe slot supports optional mSATA. Other expansion slots include PCIe x16 and 3x PCIe x4, all Gen3, as well as 2x legacy PCI slots. For more legacy expansion, there are SMBus and LPC interfaces, with the latter supporting optional EXT-RS232 or EXT-RS485 modules.

Coastline ports include 2x Intel-based GbE ports, one of which supports iAMT 12 with Core i5 or i7 parts. Other ports include 2x 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and a single RS-232/422/485 port. The board enables triple displays with 2x DP++ ports at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz and an HD-ready VGA port. There are also 2x audio jacks (Realtek ALC887) and a PS/2 port.

Internally, the board provides 2x additional USB 3.1 Gen1, 5x USB 2.0, and 5x RS-232 interfaces. Other I/O include 8-bit DIO, S/PDIF audio, and front audio.

The MB-50030 is further equipped with a watchdog, RTC with coin cell battery, and optional TPM. There are connectors for 12V and 24V power inputs and a guarantee of 15-year life-cycle support. Options include cables and various thermal solutions.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MB-50030 ATX board. More information may be found in Win Enterprises’ Mar. 10 announcement and product page.

