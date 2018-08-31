Here’s who won the 15 boards in our annual hacker board survey

The 15 winners randomly picked from the 683 participants in our annual Hacker Board Survey have now been confirmed. They’re located in 6 countries.



After randomly selecting 15 names from all of the participants in the 2018 Hacker SBC Survey that we cosponsored with the Linux Foundation’s Linux.com community site, we thought we’d share with you the list of boards awarded to each. We have obfuscated the names to protect their privacy.



DragonBoard 410C

The prizes in this year’s Hacker SBC Survey include 15 boards donated by Aaeon, Qualcomm, and Gumstix. These include five Aaeon UP board models including the UP, UP Squared, and UP Core, as well as the new UP Core Plus SBC and AI Core module with a Myriad 2 VPU. There are also five DragonBoard 410C SBCs from Qualcomm and Arrow, as well as five Gumstix Chatterbox Alexa Voice Service add-on boards for the Raspberry Pi.

Here’s the list of winners and their countries, organized by SBC supplier:

Aaeon UP — Blake B. (USA), Paul R. (US), Scott A. (US), Manuel R. (Germany), Stephen W. (UK)

— Blake B. (USA), Paul R. (US), Scott A. (US), Manuel R. (Germany), Stephen W. (UK) Gumstix — Brett R. (US), Russell D. (US), Matt M. (US), Michael W. (US), Justin G. (US)

— Brett R. (US), Russell D. (US), Matt M. (US), Michael W. (US), Justin G. (US) Qualcomm — Thomas W. (Singapore), Mark B. (US), Trino F. (Mexico), Manuel R. (Spain), Jerry H. (US)

Congratulations everyone! Feel free to share your impressions of the boards you receive in the comments area below.



Thank you to the SBC suppliers and survey participants!

Once again, we want to express our thanks to Aaeon, Gumstix, and Qualcomm for collectively donating the 15 SBC prizes for this year’s Hacker SBC Survey. Additionally, we want to thank the 683 survey participants who took a few minutes to help us collect this valuable data regarding the hacker SBC market.

Consult the links listed in the box below for detailed information about the 116 boards in the survey, and detailed analysis and numerous graphs of the results of the survey.