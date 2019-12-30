Handheld retro game console runs Linux on RK3326

Hardkernel is prepping a $55 “Odroid-Go Advance” retro game console that runs Ubuntu 18.04 on a Rockchip RK3326 and offers a 3.5-inch color display, gaming controls, and a 10-hour battery.



Hardkernel has posted specs for a handheld retro game console that will launch in late January for $55. The Odroid-Go Advance is a more powerful update to the ESP32-based, Arduino programmable Odroid-Go handheld player, which still sells for $32. The new player advances to running Linux on a 64-bit quad-core, Cortex-A35 based Rockchip RK3326 clocked at 1.3GHz with a Mali-G32 MP2 GPU. As a result, instead of being limited to 8-bit retro games, it can play 16- and 32-bit games.







Odroid-Go Advance (left) and earlier Odroid-Go

(click images to enlarge)



The Ubuntu 18.04 BSP has a Linux 4.4.189 kernel and a modified version of the open source EmulationStation front-end with Libretro . There’s support for GPU-accelerated OpenGL-ES on DRM-FB.

The Odroid-Go Advance can currently play games from the following systems:

Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Lynx

NEC PC Engine (TurboGrafx-16), PC Engine CD

Nintendo Game Boy (GB), Game Boy Advance (GBA), Game Boy Color (GBC), NES, SNES

SEGA Game Gear, Master System, Mega Drive (Genesis), SEGA CD

Sony PlayStation (PSX), Portable Play Station (PSP)

The Odroid-Go Advance, which we spotted on CNXSoft, is equipped with 1GB of 786MHz DDR3L. You also get 16MB of bootable SPI flash and a microSD slot.

The MIPI-DSI driven, 3.5-inch, 320 x 480 color display offers wide-angle viewing. There’s a stereo earphone jack, a 0.5W, 8Ω mono speaker, and an analog joystick. Other gaming controls include F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, A, B, X, Y, direction pad, left shoulder, and right shoulder.







Odroid-Go Advance and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The Odroid-Go Advance is equipped with a USB 2.0 host port and a 10-pin connector with I2C, GPIO, and IRQ at 3.3Volt. A DC jack with a USB charging cable charges a 3000mAh, 3.7V Li-Po battery. Charging takes 2.5-3 hours for up to 10 hours of continuous playing time. The 155 x 72x 20mm device weighs 170 grams.

Based on the example of the Odroid-Go and other Odroid products such as the Odroid-N2, this will be an open-spec board with schematics and other documentation. The Odroid community is one of the liveliest around.

The RK3326, is one of a new series of Cortex-A35 SoCs from Rockchip, including the quad-core Rockchip PX30 and dual-core RK1808 SoC, which includes a neural processing chip. Arm’s low-power, 64-bit Cortex-A35 architecture also powers NXP’s i.MX8X SoC.



Further information

The Odroid-Go Advance should go on sale in late January for $55. More information may be found in Hardkernel’s forum announcement and wiki.