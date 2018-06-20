Hacker board survey extended — vote for your favs and win SBC prizes

We have extended our 2018 reader survey on open-spec Linux/Android hacker boards through June 22. Pick your favorite SBCs from our catalog of 116 and win a chance at receiving one of 15 DragonBoards, Chatterbox boards, and UP boards.







Our recently published catalog of 116 open spec hacker boards and reader survey have received considerable interest. However, fewer than 600 people have so far clicked on through to SurveyMonkey to fill out the brief survey about hacker boards and vote for their favorites. To boost those numbers closer to the 1,705 participants we had last year and make the survey more representative, we are extending the deadline by three days through Friday, 9PM PST (or midnight Eastern time) on June 22.



DragonBoard 410C

If we closed the survey today, the odds would be better than 1 in 40 of winning one of our 15 prizes donated by Aaeon, Qualcomm, and Gumstix. These include five Aaeon UP board models including the UP, UP Squared, and UP Core, as well as the new UP Core Plus SBC and AI Core module with a Myriad 2 VPU. There are also five DragonBoard 410C SBCs from Qualcomm and Arrow, which have been hard to find on sale lately, as well as five Gumstix Chatterbox Alexa Voice Service add-on boards for the Raspberry Pi.

To help you select your favorite hacker boards, we once again invite you to check out our freshly updated summaries of 116 SBCs, as well as our spreadsheet that compares key features of all the boards. Since our initial publication, we have added downloadable xls and pdf formats in addition to the Google Docs version.







UP Core Plus, front and back

(click image to enlarge)



But don’t stop there. Make sure you check out our introduction to the reader survey, including 2018 SBC trends, and go to our SurveyMonkey page to fill out six multiple choice questions and gain a chance to win one of 15 hacker board prizes.

And before you go, we invite you to click on our social networking links at the top of the page and give us a boost. Good luck!