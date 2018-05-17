Gesture controlled dashcam and telematics computer has dual HD cameras

Klashwerks has launched a $299, gesture controlled “Raven” dashcam, security system, navigation tool, and OBD-II telematics reporting device, which runs Android on a Snapdragon 650 and offers front- and cabin-facing HD cameras.



Klashwerks’ Android-based Raven dashcam and automotive computer was a hit on Indiegogo and won a CES Innovation Award. Now it’s available publicly for $299.

The dashboard mounted device streams HD video 24/7 from road-and cabin-facing cameras to an Android or iOS app. Cloud-connected sensors provide a low-cost car security system, and there’s an OBD-II reporting tool to diagnose automotive issues and track driving behavior. There’s also a turn-by-turn navigation system with speeding alerts.







Raven

Live video streaming

Video time-lapse for long journeys

24/7 security monitoring

Speeding alerts

Real-time road advice

Road and weather condition updates

Next turn navigation

Eye level displays

Vehicle diagnostics

Video inside and outside of vehicle

Hand gesture controls

Fuel efficiency reports

Driver safety reports

Social-sharing capabilities

Features provided by the Raven include:

The 197 x 51 x 27.9mm device mounts on the dashboard or windshield and plugs into any OBD-II port with a CAN bus (any 2008 model or later). The OBD-II port powers the device, which also has a backup battery.







Raven, front and back

Under the hood, the Raven runs Android on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 650 with 2x Cortex-A72 cores at up to 1.8GHz plus 4x Cortex-A53 cores and an Adreno 510 GPU. No RAM was listed, but the system has 16GB flash and a microSD slot for up to 256GB.

The Raven is further equipped with WiFi (with hotspot), Bluetooth with BLE, 4G LTE, and GPS. Sensors include proximity, accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure, magnetometer, and temperature.

There are dual 320 x 320 pixel displays, but no touch support. Instead, you communicate via your mobile app or with hand gestures. The system has a high-fidelity speaker and dual noise canceling microphones, but we did not see any mention of voice support.







Raven after hours (left) and mobile app

(click images to enlarge)



The device includes a 140-degree road-facing camera with a Sony STARVIS sensor and a 130-degree cabin-facing camera with an OmniVision CMOS sensor. Video is recorded to microSD storage at HD resolution and live streamed at 720p. The spec list also mentions “high-quality infrared night vision.”







Raven promo video



Further information

The Raven is available in North America for $299 at the Raven Store and at Amazon, which at publication time listed it as temporarily out of stock.There’s a 30-day free test drive, and three months of free LTE mobile data service after a $10 initiation fee using the only supported carrier: T-Mobile.

The LTE service is optional, as are the service plans, which provide the live video feeds, security and driving behavior alerts, and other extras. The plans include an $8/month Basic plan, a $16/month Video Streaming Plus that boosts your maximum number of live streaming “check-ins” per month from 60 to 150, and a $32/month Video Streaming Power User plan that increases check-ins to 400, and adds “remote cloud upload and download of selected time-lapses and video events.”

More information may be found at Klashwerks’ Raven.is website.