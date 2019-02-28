Geniatech posts specs for five Rockchip SBCs including an RK3399Pro model

Geniatech has posted specs for DB3399 and DB3399 Pro SBCs equipped with the RK3399 and RK3399Pro SoCs. There’s also a smaller RK3399-based DB9 SBC and RK3288-based DB3288 and DB5 models.



When Geniatech contacted us about their new, i.MX8M based APC810 SBC last week, we saw a teaser page about a Rockchip RK3399 product. Later in the week, we saw that CNXSoft had spotted a Geniatech product page for an Android 8.0 powered DB3399 Pro SBC, which as it turns out, runs the new AI-enhanced RK3399Pro version of the hexa-core SoC.







DB3399 Pro

(click image to enlarge)



Looking a bit further, we saw there was also a page for a similar DB3399 SBC with the standard RK3399 SoC, as well as a smaller, RK3399-based Developer Board 9 (DB9) SBC.

Geniatech has also posted specs for a Developer Board 5 (DB5) SBC and larger DB3288 board featuring the quad-core, Cortex-A17 Rockchip RK3288. We have not heard back from Geniatech regrading our request for more details on the unpriced boards, which appear to be new. Here we report primarily on the DB3399 and DB3399 Pro, with briefer reports on the DB9 and the two RK3288 models.



DB3399 Pro and DB3399

The DB3399 Pro and similar, RK3399-based DB3399 SBC are larger than the APC810 at 155 x 105mm. The Pro version features Rockchip’s RK3399Pro SoC, which also drives Vamrs’ recently announced Toybrick RK3399Pro, as well as the upcoming, crowdfunded Khadas Edge-1S SBC from Shenzhen Wesion’s Khadas project.

The RK3399Pro is the same as the original — 2x 1.8GHz Cortex-A72, 4x 1.4GHz -A53, and a Mali-T860 GPU — except for the addition of an up to 3.0-TOPS performing Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU). The NPU supports Tensorflow, Tensorflow Lite, Caffe, and other deep learning models.

The DB3399 Pro runs Android 8.0 and is equipped with 3GB to 6GB LPDDR3 and 8GB to 32GB eMMC. The similar DB3399 board is instead listed with Android 7.1 and offers 2GB to 6GB LPDDR4. The DB3399 defaults to 16GB eMMC, although you can purchase it with 8GB or 32GB.

The DB3399 lacks the Pro model’s RS232 and SATA ports, as well as its GPS, UART, and reset button. There are 5x USB 2.0 interfaces instead of six.







DB3399

(click image to enlarge)



Otherwise the two boards are the same. A GbE port with Power-over-Ethernet is available along with WiFi-ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Media features include HDMI in and out ports, eDP and MIPI-DSI interfaces, and a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort support. You also get 2x MIPI-CSI, plus SPDIF, a speaker, and several analog audio jacks.

The DB3399 Pro and DB3399 boards are further equipped with a USB 3.0 host port, a mini-PCIe slot, an IR receiver, and a 12V input. An RTC and watchdog are also onboard.

Specifications listed for the DB3399 Pro and DB3399 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3399Pro (Pro) or RK3399 (DB3399) — 2x Cortex-A72 @ 1.8GHz, 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.4GHz; Mali-T860 GPU; 2D HW engine; ISP; NEON co-proc; H.264/H.265/VP9 up to [email protected] decode; H.264/MVC/VP8 encoders at up to [email protected]; NPU @ 3.0-TOPS on Pro only

Memory/storage: DB3399 Pro — 3GB to 6GB LPDDR3; 8GB to 32GB eMMC DB3399 — 2GB to 6GB LPDDR4; 8GB to 32GB eMMC (16GB default) MicroSD slot SATA (Pro only)

Wireless — Dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth 4.2; GPS on Pro only

Networking — GbE port with PoE

Media I/O: HDMI out port @ up to [email protected] HDMI in port eDP 1.3 DP available on USB Type-C MIPI-DSI 2x MIPI-CSI Analog mic, headphone, line-out jacks Speaker SPDIF

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port USB Type-C port with DP support 6x USB 2.0 (5x on DB3399) — mostly internal I/O RS232 and UART (Pro only) SPI, I2C, GPIO

Expansion – Mini-PCIe slot

Other features — RTC; watchdog; IR receiver; reset (Pro only)

Power – 12V/2A input

Operating temperature — -10 to 60°C

Dimensions – 155 x 105mm

Operating system — Android 7.1 (DB3399) or Android 8.0 (Pro)



Developer Board 9

Geniatech’s Developer Board 9 (DB9) runs an older Android 5.1 build compared to the larger, more feature-rich DB3399 and DB3399 Pro. Unlike those boards, the DB9 page also notes Linux support.







DB9

(click images to enlarge)



Like the DB3399, the DB9 offers the standard RK3399 without the NPU. Geniatech lists the dimension as being the same as the DB3399 boards, but it’s clearly much smaller.

The DB9 ships with 2GB DDR RAM and 8-32GB eMMC, and offers a microSD slot and a GbE port. The SBC provides 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.1, with optional dual-band WiFi-ac.

The DB9 is equipped with an HDMI port, dual audio jacks, a 2.5W speaker, and a camera interface for a 2- to 5-megapixel camera. You also get USB 2.0 host and micro-USB OTG ports and a 12V/3A DC input. There also appears to be a 40-pin GPIO connector.



DB3288, and Developer Board 5

The DB3288 and Developer Board 5 (DB5) run Android 5.1 on the quad -A17, up to 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288, which is also found on open-spec hacker boards like the Firefly-RK3288 Reload and Firefly-RK3288 SBCs, as well as the Tinker Board S. Like the DB9, the DB5 also lists Linux support.







DB3288

(click image to enlarge)



The DB3288 has the same 155 x 105mm dimensions of the DB3399 boards. The board ships with 2GB DDR3 RAM and 8-32GB eMMC and offers a microSD slot. Unlike the RK3399 boards, Ethernet is limited to 10/100Mbps. The SBC provides 2.4GHz WiFi (802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth 4.1, with optional dual-band WiFi-ac.

The DB3288 offers HDMI in and 2x HDMI out ports, a DisplayPort, eDP and MIPI-DSI interfaces, 2x MIPI-CSI, and a separate camera interface. There’s also an audio header, 2x USB 2.0 host ports, and a micro-USB OTG. Other features include I2C, SPI, I2S, RS232, and a 12V/3A input.







DB5

(click image to enlarge)



The simpler DB5 board, which like the DB9 is much smaller than the listed 155 x 105mm dimensions, has the same memory, wireless, and Ethernet support as the DB3288. The DB5 is equipped with an HDMI port plus LVDS and DVP interfaces. You also get dual audio jacks, a 2.5W speaker, and an interface for a 2- to 5-megapixel camera.

The DB5 is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 host ports, a micro-USB OTG port, and a 12V/3A DC input. Two GPIO connectors are also visible.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DB3399 Pro, DB3399, DB9, DB3288, and DB5 SBCs. More information may be found on Geniatech’s product pages for the: