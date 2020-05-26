Gemini Lake industrial mini-PCs are loaded with USB and COM ports

GigaIPC latest QBiX Series industrial mini-PCs run Linux or Windows on Intel Gemini Lake and offer up to 8x USB and 5x COM ports plus dual displays, GbE, SATA III, M.2, and ruggedization features.



Taiwanese computer vendor Gigabyte primarily produces consumer and enterprise desktop PC and server equipment, so we were surprised in 2017 when it launched an embedded 3.5-inch, Intel Apollo Lake GA-SBCAP3350 SBC. The following year in 2018, Gigabyte spun off GigaIPC as an embedded unit, and it has already generated a large catalog of Intel-based products including Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, thin Mini-ITX, and 110 x 105mm “10×10” boards. There are 15 different 3.5-inch “QBi Pro” boards much like the GA-SBCAP3350, but also available with Whiskey Lake and Kaby Lake-U processors.







QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Gigabyte also has a line of embedded mini-PCs, including new Intel Gemini Lake based QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 and smaller QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 systems that we will cover here. Two other QBiX mini-PCs provide the older Apollo Lake SoCs, and there are larger QBix Pro, QBix Plus, and QBix Jumbo product lines with various Intel CPUs. Although the specs list only Windows or no OS at all, GigaIPC tells us that all their embedded products support Linux.



QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1

The QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 system measures 118 x 109.4 x 74.4mm and supports thin client, POS, kiosk, smart factory automation, industrial controller systems, and other space-limited embedded applications. The announcement mentions early design wins with unnamed “smart retail solution providers in Southeast Asia.”

The fanless mini-PC is equipped with Intel’s Pentium Silver J5005 from the first wave of Gemini Lake processors. The SoC provides 4x 14nm-fabricated cores clocked at 1.5GHz/2.8GHz and has a 10W TDP and Intel UHD Graphics 605. GigaIPC says its system runs at up to 2.8GHz.

We have seen a handful of Gemini Lake embedded boards so far, some of which, like Hardkernel’s Odroid-H2 and Seeed’s Odyssey – X86J4105864, are available with enclosure options. However, this is the first Linux-ready Gemini Lake system we’ve seen that is marketed as an enclosed embedded computer aside from Fujitsu’s Futro thin clients.

The QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 supports up to 8GB DDR4-2400 via a single socket and supplies a SATA III interface. Other features include 4x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 5x RS-232, and single GbE and RJ11 cash drawer ports. An M.2 E-key 2230 socket supports a WiFi/Bluetooth module, and a pair of antennas is optional.

Media features include an HDMI 1.4b port for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz resolution and a VGA port at up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz. Headphone and mic jacks are also available with Realtek ALC891HD audio.

The QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 is powered by a 19V DC screw-type input jack with a 65W adapter and a power button. The system has a 0 to 50°C operating range with IEC 60068-2-64 rated 5-Grms vibration resistance and IEC 60068-2-27 compliant 50G shock resistance (both with SSDs). VESA 75 and 100 mounts are available.



QBiX-GLKA5005H-A1

The earlier, Gemini Lake based QBiX-GLKA5005H-A1 is 20mm shorter than the QBiX2 at 118 x 109.4 x 54.4mm. The announcement mentions that the system has been used in automated guide vehicles (AGVs) deployed “by multi-national warehouse solution providers.”







QBiX-GLKA5005H-A1, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Features are the same as on the QBiX2 except that there are no USB 2.0 or cash drawer ports, and only a single RS232 COM port. On the other hand, you get a wide-range, 12-19V DC input.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 or QBiX-GLKA5005H-A1. More information may be found in GigaIPC’s announcement and on the QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 and QBiX-GLKA5005H-A1 product pages.